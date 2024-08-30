Probe launched into Koh Rap land deeds amid national park plans

Picture courtesy of concierge-samui.com official website

Police officers from the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) of the Central Investigation Bureau are investigating the issuance of 33 title deeds covering a total of 400 rai on Koh Rap, Surat Thani, which is set to become part of a national park.

Government officials, including officers from several agencies, inspected land ownership documents from restaurants, hotels, and tourism businesses on the island yesterday to verify the validity of their title deeds.

Some business owners produced lease contracts for temple land, allowing them to rent the land for three years at a monthly fee of 2,000 baht, with renewal options.

Acting chief of Crime Suppression Division 5, Police Colonel Somsak Niamlek, stated that the investigation was launched due to Koh Rap being within the area proposed to be Hat Khanom-Mu Koh Thale Tai National Park. Over recent years, title deeds were issued for 33 plots on the island, covering more than 400 rai. The investigation aims to verify the legitimacy of these deeds, said Pol. Col. Somsak

“To determine whether the issuance of the title deeds was legal, we need all the evidence, including land ownership documents or Sor Kor 1, and land occupation papers or Nor Sor 3. We will also use aerial photographs from each year, going back to 1955 until the date each title deed was issued.”

Koh Rap is located off Koh Samui in Surat Thani, approximately 8 kilometres from the mainland of Khanom district in Nakhon Si Thammarat. It is slated to be included in Hat Khanom-Mu Koh Thale Tai National Park in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The Director of Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Conservation Area Management Office 5, Permsak Kongkaew, remarked on August 6 that his staff was investigating the matter. If any title deeds were found to be issued incorrectly, the land would be seized, the deeds revoked, and violators charged, reported Bangkok Post.

The Head of Hat Khanom-Mu Koh Thale Tai National Park, Wimolmat Nuiphakdee, pointed out that 34 years have passed without the area being officially designated as part of the national park. When initially launched, the park covered 197,614 rai.

“Over 34 years, 71,797 rai of the prepared land has been lost due to overlapping contested areas. We will work extremely hard to find a way to protect the remaining land, even if it is a difficult and challenging task to handle.”