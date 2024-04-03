Rayong fisherman nets suspected ambergris worth millions of baht

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A fishing expedition near Hua Hin beach in Rayong province recently turned up an unexpected catch for a local fisherman, who netted what appeared to be a lump of ambergris, a valuable substance used in the production of perfume.

The discovery has sparked excitement among residents, and experts are being called upon to confirm the authenticity of the find.

The news team visited a row house in Nong Phrong community, Rayong, where the alleged ambergris was held. A couple, 50 year old Somsak, and 36 year old Narisa presented a greyish-white lump that resembled the precious substance.

When heated, this object immediately turned to boiling oil, a characteristic reaction of genuine ambergris. Weighing approximately 400 grammes and measuring 13 centimetres in length, 8 centimetres in width, and 6 centimetres in thickness, the find could potentially be worth a significant sum.

Somsak claimed that during his routine fishing at the sea near Hua Hin beach in Phang Rard, he stumbled upon the lump and, suspecting it to be ambergris, took it ashore. To confirm his suspicions, he sought the opinion of specialists, despite the object matching descriptions he had found on social media.

The fisherman expressed his willingness to sell the piece if it proved to be authentic. He invited interested parties to inspect the find, providing contact information for potential buyers, reported KhaoSod.

Ambergris, often referred to as whale vomit, is a rare and valuable substance that forms in the digestive system of sperm whales. Over time, it hardens and floats to the ocean’s surface, and can be found washed up on coastlines. Its rarity and use in high-end perfumes make it highly sought after, with prices reaching tens of thousands of pounds per kilogramme.

In related news, Thailand’s Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) unveiled the coveted Koh Yao sea cucumber, freshly adorned with a prestigious geographical indication (GI) stamp.