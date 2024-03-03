Thailand unveils new culinary gem: The Koh Yao sea cucumber

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Thailand’s Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has unveiled the coveted Koh Yao sea cucumber, freshly adorned with a prestigious geographical indication (GI) stamp.

Hailing from the picturesque district of Koh Yao, nestled in Phang-nga province, these sea cucumbers boast a journey from earthen ponds to dining tables, brimming with local expertise.

Crafted with indigenous knowledge and wisdom, the Koh Yao sea cucumber presents a tantalising treat for gastronomes. With its elongated form and tantalisingly firm texture, it’s a delight for the senses. And it’s not just about taste, this GI registration signifies a deeper commitment to preserving the essence of Koh Yao’s culinary heritage, reported Pattaya Mail.

The GI seal serves as a guardian, shielding both consumers and producers alike. By meticulously controlling quality and thwarting counterfeit claims, it ensures an authentic experience while elevating the product’s value. Joining the illustrious ranks of Phang-nga’s gastronomic treasures, Salika durian, Rai Dawk Kha Phang-Nga rice, and Tip Phang-Nga mangosteen, the Koh Yao sea cucumber emerges as a culinary gem deserving of worldwide acclaim.

In related news, aiming to boost sales from geographical indication (GI) products to 60 billion baht by 2024, the Commerce Ministry is set to expand the GI product list by an additional 20 items this year. Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisunpang highlighted the plan as a strategy to enhance the competitiveness of the agricultural sector. By utilising GI as a tool, it is hoped to add value to crops with geographical or cultural significance, subsequently leading to job creation and income generation for Thai farmers.

In other news, Phuket‘s renowned seven-colour lobster attained official recognition as one of Thailand’s geographical indication (GI) treasures, according to the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP). Departing from the norm, Department Director-General Vuttikrai Leewiraphan disclosed that officials started an investigation to delve into the intricacies of seven-colour lobster farming and glean insights from the local entrepreneurs who have turned this unique crustacean into a gastronomic sensation among Phuket’s visitors.