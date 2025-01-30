Rare tiger family caught on camera in Kaeng Krachan park (video)

Screenshot of Kraeng Krachan National Park Facebook video

For the first time, a tigress and her three cubs have been recorded roaming Kaeng Krachan National Park, confirming that Thailand’s largest wild cats are successfully breeding in the protected forest.

The footage, captured by camera traps deep in the jungle, shows the tigress, identified as KKT-003F, leading her three cubs through the wilderness. Officials estimate the cubs are now around six months old, marking a significant milestone for tiger conservation in Thailand.

Mongkol Chaiphakdee, head of Kaeng Krachan National Park, credited the sighting to systematic patrols under the SMART Patrol initiative and ongoing conservation efforts. Supported by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Thailand and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), these initiatives have been crucial in tracking the park’s tiger population.

During a four-day wildlife expedition at the headwaters of the Phetchaburi River, approximately 30 kilometres from Panoen Thung, researchers installed inflatable rafts and monitored animal activity. Camera trap footage revealed that the tigress was first recorded in July last year, with her cubs appearing shortly after, then estimated to be just one month old.

Mongkol confirmed that this is the first recorded instance of a tigress giving birth to three cubs in the park, adding to its growing tiger population. Currently, six tigers are confirmed to reside in Kaeng Krachan, including:

YaYa – First sighted in 2013

Nadech – Identified in 2019

KKT-003F – The tigress with cubs, recorded in 2023

KKT-004 – Spotted in 2023

KKT-005 – Identified in 2024

KKT-006M – First seen in 2024

Park officials will continue tracking the cubs’ progress, using the data to enhance conservation strategies. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaeng Krachan National Park, located just an hour from Hua Hin, plays a critical role in protecting Thailand’s endangered tiger population, reported Hua Hin Today.

Kaeng Krachan Park has been known to be popular for rare animal sightings such as the case on December 19 last year when a leopard was spotted sitting in the middle of a path. Tourists were left stunned as the creature appeared unbothered by their presence.