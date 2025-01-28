Chiang Mai to join UNESCO’s World Heritage list

Photo courtesy of Places of Juma

Chiang Mai, the jewel of northern Thailand and the former capital of the ancient Lanna Kingdom, is inching closer to becoming a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Officials from the Culture Ministry, the Fine Arts Department, and Chiang Mai Province are finalising a nomination dossier to submit to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre in Paris—a move that could cement the city’s global cultural significance.

The nomination covers Chiang Mai’s historic monuments, cultural landscapes, and iconic sites that reflect over 700 years of rich history. Among these are renowned landmarks like Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, Doi Suthep-Pui National Park, Wat Chedi Luang, Wat Phra Singh, and the city’s ancient walls and gates. These sites embody the city’s unique cultural heritage, blending Buddhist traditions with the legacy of the Lanna Kingdom.

Chiang Mai has been on UNESCO’s tentative World Heritage Site list since 2015. Officials now expect to propose the final nomination soon, potentially joining Thailand’s five existing UNESCO-listed cultural properties: the Historic City of Ayutthaya, the Historic Town of Sukhothai and Associated Historic Towns, the Ban Chiang Archaeological Site, the Ancient Town of Si Thep, and Phu Phrabat Historical Park.

If successful, the designation would not only bring international recognition but also strengthen preservation efforts for Chiang Mai’s historic sites and landscapes. The proposal has sparked excitement among locals and tourists alike, with hopes that this status will draw even more attention to the city’s cultural treasures, reported Pattaya Mail.

Photo courtesy of GetYourGuide

For now, the world waits as Chiang Mai takes a significant step toward earning a place among UNESCO’s most celebrated heritage sites, a title befitting its timeless beauty and historical importance.

In similar news, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on is set to propose that Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat receive support to pursue UNESCO World Heritage status.

