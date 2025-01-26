Teacher’s aide arrested for abducting boy in Phetchaburi

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 19 year old female teacher’s aide has been apprehended for allegedly abducting a 10 year old boy in Phetchaburi province. Owen’s relatives reported him missing after he left home to dispose of rubbish and failed to return.

The incident took place yesterday, January 25, when Owen, wearing a white and yellow sports shirt with the number 7, disappeared from his home in Mueang Phetchaburi district. A security camera revealed a tall, slender woman, approximately 17 to 18 years old, wearing a white jacket, long trousers, and a blue helmet.

This person arrived on a white and red Honda Scoopy motorcycle and took Owen as a passenger before leaving the scene. Concerned relatives promptly notified the local police station.

Police quickly reviewed the security footage, and later the same day, at 2.30pm, they received information that Owen had been found abandoned near Wat Phriang in the district. Police coordinated with Owen’s family to safely retrieve him and commenced an investigation into the incident.

Further investigation by the police in the district identified the suspect as Saowaros Taengon, a 19 year old teacher’s aide at Pariyat Rangsarit School. The police arrested her at her residence in Mueang Phetchaburi district.

During questioning, Saowaros claimed her role involved assisting with student transportation, and she routinely picked up Owen from his home in Mueang Phetchaburi district and dropped him at school. She alleged that a mutual affection developed between them.

According to Saowaros, Owen called her to arrange a pickup from his home. She took him to her residence, but he refused to enter.

Unsure of what to do, she left him outside and went inside. Eventually, Owen approached a male student at a dormitory for help, leading to her subsequent arrest.

Owen recounted being approached by a motorcyclist who threatened him, stating, “Get on, or I’ll kill you.” Believing the perpetrator was male, Owen complied and was taken to a forested area far from the initial location.

He was then transferred to a van, where a man inquired if he had 100 baht (US$3), to which Owen responded negatively, reported KhaoSod.

The van drove to a railway crossing near Phetchaburi Rajabhat University, where he was released. Owen sought assistance from a nearby dormitory resident, leading to his safe recovery.