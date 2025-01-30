Elite vs DTV: Is Thailand’s ‘privilege’ visa losing its edge?

Thailand’s Elite visa programme is facing growing competition from cheaper long-term visa alternatives, with the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) emerging as a serious contender.

Manatase Annawat, President of Thai Privilege Card (TPC), admitted that rival visa schemes are cutting into their market, particularly DTV, which costs a fraction of the Elite price but lacks its luxury perks.

Manatase recently suggested that the Cabinet form a committee to assess Thailand’s long-term visa options, but critics argue that Elite has only itself to blame.

According to the Pattaya Mail, the structure of the Elite programme is confusing, and its so-called benefits, like fast-track immigration, are not applied consistently. The latest offering, a five-year bronze Elite visa, is available at a discounted price of 650,000 baht (US$19,000)—but when compared to DTV’s starting price of just 10,000 baht (US$285), many question whether Elite is still worth it.

However, both visa options come with misinformation from agencies trying to promote them. Some claim that one or the other requires medical insurance, when in reality, neither does. Others falsely advertise DTV as tax-free, despite Thailand’s Revenue Department taxing foreign income if remitted in the same year.

While Elite holders enjoy an easier online application process, DTV applicants must apply through Thai embassies, where rules vary by country. Some DTV adverts also claim holders can work remotely but both Elite and DTV restrict work to contracts or clients based abroad, with violations risking legal trouble.

Elite vs DTV: Is Thailand’s ‘privilege’ visa losing its edge? | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

With DTV visas, originally valid for only 180 days, some foreigners have already found ways to extend them to 360 days, raising questions about policy consistency, reported Pattaya Mail.

At its core, both Elite and DTV function as multi-entry tourist visas. Those looking for the cheapest option will find DTV more attractive, while Elite appeals to expats wanting fewer bureaucratic surprises. But unless either scheme introduces real incentives like tax exemptions or discounted medical care, both may struggle to stand out in Thailand’s ever-growing visa market.

