4 suspects surrender after violent attacks over FiveM game conflicts

Photo via Facebook/ อีซ้อขยี้ข่าว : อีซ้อ

Four leading members of a criminal gang, known as the Oreo Gang, turned themselves in after they and other 20 members allegedly carried out violent attacks on multiple victims over conflicts stemming from the action-adventure online game FiveMod, commonly referred to as FiveM.

FiveM allows players to create their own servers and communities, each with unique rules, displays, and membership conditions. Players take on assigned roles, often dictated by influential figures within the game. These roles include various occupations as well as relationships, such as romantic partners, spouses, and friends.

The Oreo Gang was one such community within the game but its influence extended beyond the virtual world. Members also met in real life, and the gang reportedly held financial power within the game. Those wishing to join were required to pay membership fees ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 baht, and the gang controlled their in-game roles.

Over time, the gang began exerting control over its members beyond the game, intervening in real-life disputes involving them. The gang leader allegedly resolved conflicts through violence, acting without fear of legal repercussions.

The full extent of the gang’s criminal activities came to light after two university students from the Rangsit area of Pathum Thani province near Bangkok came forward to seek justice. The students were brutally assaulted following an in-game dispute with the gang.

FiveM gamer gang led to violent assautls on many victims
Photo via Facebook/ อีซ้อขยี้ข่าว : อีซ้อ

Influencer-backed claim

The Facebook news page Esor News subsequently exposed further crimes linked to the Oreo Gang.

Reports suggested that the gang had access to civil registration data, enabling them to track down their victims with ease.

FiveM game conflict led to violent assault in real life
Photo via Facebook/ อีซ้อขยี้ข่าว : อีซ้อ

The two students were not the gang’s only victims. Numerous others were attacked. Some victims were forced to strip naked, eat grass or cigarettes, or endure public humiliation as the gang posted videos of their assaults online.

Most of the victims were too afraid to press charges. The gang reportedly claimed connections with influential figures and threatened to kill anyone who went to the police.

FiveM gamers gang violent attacks
Withi or Tar | Photo via Matichon

One of the gang’s leaders, 28 year old Withit, also known as “Tar,” allegedly claimed to be the nephew of prominent political activist Chuwit Kamolvisit to intimidate victims.

As public outrage grew, members of the gang brazenly challenged prominent social media influencer Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet and well-known news presenter Kanchai “Noom” Kamnerdploy to bring them to justice.

No remorse

Gun and Noom expressed their anger on social media and followed up on the case, leading to the surrender of four Oreo Gang members at Khlong Luang Police Station on January 30. They were identified as: 28 year old Withit (Tar), 19 year old Akkawin (Win), 28 year old Siwakorn (Ice), and 18 year old Penthai (Min).

As of now, legal proceedings against the four are still ongoing, as their actions involve multiple criminal charges.

Oreo gang fom FiveM game involves in multiple assautls
Photo via ThaiRath

Tar, Win, and Min tested positive for drugs and were transferred to temporary detention at Thanyaburi Provincial Court. Ice was sent to Khuan Meed Police Station in Songkhla province due to an outstanding fraud warrant.

In a brief interview with the media, Tar remained defiant, stating that he only resorted to violence against those who caused problems for him or his friends. He expressed no remorse, insisting that each victim deserved the assault. However, he denied seeing himself as a vigilante.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

