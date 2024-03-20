Rare spoon-billed sandpipers sighted in Phetchaburi

Photo courtesy of Bird Conservation Society of Thailand

Some of the world’s rarest migratory shorebirds, the spoon-billed sandpipers, have been sighted in the coastal haven of Phetchaburi.

Phak Tale, nestled in Phetchaburi’s embrace, has become the temporary sanctuary for the illustrious spoon-billed sandpipers, captivating both local admirers and global enthusiasts alike.

These elegant birds, distinguished by their distinctive spoon-shaped bills, are battling critical threats to their existence, magnifying the importance of these sightings.

According to the Bird Conservation Society of Thailand (BCST), the global population of these avian wonders is perilously low, with a mere estimated count of 200 remaining.

Presently, three Spoon-billed Sandpipers have chosen Pak Thale as their refuge, offering a rare spectacle for birdwatchers and conservationists alike.

Pak Thale, adorned with salt pans, stands as a coastal gem in Phetchaburi, declared of international importance for migratory shorebirds by the BCST.

The Spoon-billed Sandpipers (Calidris pygmaea), a critically endangered species, breed in the depths of northeastern Russia before embarking on their winter journey to Southeast Asia, with pivotal stops along China’s coast and the Korean Peninsula.

Thailand serves as a pivotal juncture in their migratory odyssey, offering indispensable wintering habitats.

These avian treasures can be found scouring coastal expanses, mudflats, and salt pans for sustenance. Thailand’s coastal wetlands, notably in Phetchaburi and along the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea coast, provide indispensable rest stops during their journey.

Thailand’s conservation efforts encompass habitat safeguarding, research, monitoring, and community involvement to mitigate threats to these birds and their habitats, reported Hua Hin Today.

The annual migration of Spoon-billed Sandpipers to Phetchaburi is a momentous occasion, drawing avid enthusiasts worldwide in pursuit of this dream bird.

