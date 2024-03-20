Thai teacher gets two years for false lottery ticket theft claim

Picture courtesy of Piyarat Chongcharoen

A sensational lottery scandal in Thailand’s Kanchanaburi province ended yesterday with the sentencing of Preecha Kraikruan, a 56 year old local Buddhist teacher. The Kanchanaburi Provincial Court handed down a two-year incarceration sentence for falsely accusing a 68 year old retired law enforcement officer, Police Lieutenant Jaroon Wimool, of the theft of lottery tickets that won a 30 million baht prize in 2017.

Preecha, initially faced a three-year sentence, which was reduced by one year due to his useful testimony. Simultaneously, Worayuth Boonwongsai, Preecha’s former legal representative, was cleared of any related charges. Preecha’s current lawyer has since applied for his release on bail, pending an appeal.

The case dates back to February 2018 when Preecha was apprehended at his school. His arrest was based on a previous lawsuit he had filed against Pol. Lt. Jaroon, accusing him of theft and possession of stolen property. Preecha maintained that he was the rightful owner of the five lottery tickets that won the first prize on November 1, 2017. He alleged that he had purchased and subsequently misplaced these tickets in late October 2017.

Pol. Lt. Jaroon, who owned the tickets, filed a counter-lawsuit against Preecha for false accusations. The Supreme Court dismissed Preecha’s claim of ownership of the winning tickets in June 2022. Pol. Lt. Jaroon had already claimed the 30-million-baht (US$830,000) prize from the Government Lottery Office and received 29.85 million baht (US$827,000) after tax deductions, reported Bangkok Post.

Both individuals hail from the same district, Tambon Ban Phraek in Kanchanaburi’s Muang district. Preecha was employed as a Buddhist teacher at Thepmongkol Rangsee School in the Mueang district, while Pol. Lt. Jaroon is a retired police officer.

In related news, police have issued a warrant for the summoning of a Thai man accused of stealing two winning lottery tickets valued at 40,000 baht from a victim.

The victim, a 64 year old man named Klai, complained to his friend, a 50 year old Thai man named Kwan, at Taluk Doo Police Station in the Udon Thani province of Isaan. Klai alleged that Kwan stole two winning lottery tickets from him.