Wild elephant tragedy claims one life at Loei national park

A dream trip to Thailand turned into a nightmare after a tourist was fatally attacked by a wild elephant in the picturesque Phu Kradueng National Park yesterday, December 10. Officials swiftly closed parts of the park, known for its stunning red maple leaves and serene trails, to prevent further tragedies.

The victim, identified as 49 year old Jeeranan from Chachoengsao province, was walking alone on a trail from her camping site to the popular Phen Phop Mai waterfall when the attack occurred. Visitors alerted park rangers around 9.47am but tragically, officials found her lifeless body upon arrival.

“This is the first incident of its kind on this trail,” said Attapol Charoenchansa, Director General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

Attapol added that the track, along with other trails frequently used by wildlife, has been temporarily closed to ensure visitor safety.

“Other walking tracks remain open.”

The Phen Phop Mai waterfall area, a magnet for photographers during the cool season from late October to December, is renowned for its vibrant red maple leaves, which attract visitors from across the country.

Phu Kradueng police launched an investigation into the incident while the DNP has formed an internal panel to examine the circumstances surrounding Jeeranan’s death.

The park, nestled in Loei province, is one of Thailand’s most popular destinations during the cooler months. While the incident has shaken local officials and tourists alike, the closures aim to prevent further confrontations between humans and wildlife.

Visitors are advised to exercise extreme caution, stick to designated open trails, and heed all safety warnings while exploring the park’s breathtaking but unpredictable wilderness, reported Bangkok Post.

