Wild elephant tragedy claims one life at Loei national park

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:58, 11 December 2024| Updated: 17:58, 11 December 2024
175 1 minute read
Wild elephant tragedy claims one life at Loei national park
Photo courtesy of The Nation

A dream trip to Thailand turned into a nightmare after a tourist was fatally attacked by a wild elephant in the picturesque Phu Kradueng National Park yesterday, December 10. Officials swiftly closed parts of the park, known for its stunning red maple leaves and serene trails, to prevent further tragedies.

The victim, identified as 49 year old Jeeranan from Chachoengsao province, was walking alone on a trail from her camping site to the popular Phen Phop Mai waterfall when the attack occurred. Visitors alerted park rangers around 9.47am but tragically, officials found her lifeless body upon arrival.

Advertisements

“This is the first incident of its kind on this trail,” said Attapol Charoenchansa, Director General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

Attapol added that the track, along with other trails frequently used by wildlife, has been temporarily closed to ensure visitor safety.

Related news

“Other walking tracks remain open.”

The Phen Phop Mai waterfall area, a magnet for photographers during the cool season from late October to December, is renowned for its vibrant red maple leaves, which attract visitors from across the country.

Phu Kradueng police launched an investigation into the incident while the DNP has formed an internal panel to examine the circumstances surrounding Jeeranan’s death.

Advertisements

The park, nestled in Loei province, is one of Thailand’s most popular destinations during the cooler months. While the incident has shaken local officials and tourists alike, the closures aim to prevent further confrontations between humans and wildlife.

Visitors are advised to exercise extreme caution, stick to designated open trails, and heed all safety warnings while exploring the park’s breathtaking but unpredictable wilderness, reported Bangkok Post.

Wild elephant tragedy claims one life at Loei national park | News by Thaiger
Graphic photo courtesy of The Nation

In related news, an elephant at a charity event in Bueng Kan went on a rampage, causing the tragic death of one woman and leaving a man severely injured. The incident, which took place on November 11, led to chaos as attendees fled in panic.

Latest Thailand News
Jailed The iCon CEO declares innocence despite 10k complaints Bangkok News

Jailed The iCon CEO declares innocence despite 10k complaints

4 hours ago
Wild elephant tragedy claims one life at Loei national park Crime News

Wild elephant tragedy claims one life at Loei national park

4 hours ago
Syrian woman and Afghan men nabbed in Phuket passport scam Aviation News

Syrian woman and Afghan men nabbed in Phuket passport scam

5 hours ago
Rama II Bridge debris cleared, traffic to resume by Saturday Bangkok News

Rama II Bridge debris cleared, traffic to resume by Saturday

5 hours ago
Thai masseuse pleads for justice amid singer&#8217;s tragic death Thailand News

Thai masseuse pleads for justice amid singer’s tragic death

5 hours ago
Couple arrested for fake temple donation scam in Tak Crime News

Couple arrested for fake temple donation scam in Tak

5 hours ago
Cupid stunt: Matchmaking service finds heart of Bangkok economy Bangkok News

Cupid stunt: Matchmaking service finds heart of Bangkok economy

5 hours ago
Vape escape: Police bust smuggled e-cigarette stash in Bangkok Bangkok News

Vape escape: Police bust smuggled e-cigarette stash in Bangkok

6 hours ago
Lost world found: Centara’s splash-tacular revamp makes waves in Pattaya (video) Business News

Lost world found: Centara’s splash-tacular revamp makes waves in Pattaya (video)

6 hours ago
Bangkok MP retains bail despite lese majeste charges Bangkok News

Bangkok MP retains bail despite lese majeste charges

6 hours ago
Gold prices hit the jackpot, investors rush for glittering gains Finance

Gold prices hit the jackpot, investors rush for glittering gains

6 hours ago
Thai farmers to receive 1,000 baht per rai under new scheme Thailand News

Thai farmers to receive 1,000 baht per rai under new scheme

6 hours ago
Thai-Australian boy fatally stabbed in Sattahip village Crime News

Thai-Australian boy fatally stabbed in Sattahip village

7 hours ago
ADB revises Thailand GDP forecast, warns of slower Asia growth Business News

ADB revises Thailand GDP forecast, warns of slower Asia growth

7 hours ago
Phuket exhibition showcases skills of rehabilitated inmates Phuket News

Phuket exhibition showcases skills of rehabilitated inmates

7 hours ago
Community mourns young boy lost in reckless driving tragedy Thailand News

Community mourns young boy lost in reckless driving tragedy

7 hours ago
Pattaya entrepreneur gifts exploited children with new bicycles Pattaya News

Pattaya entrepreneur gifts exploited children with new bicycles

7 hours ago
Thailand launches HPV vaccine drive for schoolgirls to fight cancer Thailand News

Thailand launches HPV vaccine drive for schoolgirls to fight cancer

8 hours ago
After a successful ICP Hacker House, the Internet Computer is back! Events

After a successful ICP Hacker House, the Internet Computer is back!

8 hours ago
Police subdue armed suspect after car theft in Phitsanulok Crime News

Police subdue armed suspect after car theft in Phitsanulok

8 hours ago
Chinese tourist&#8217;s family seeks justice after fatal paragliding accident Thailand News

Chinese tourist’s family seeks justice after fatal paragliding accident

8 hours ago
Suphan Buri man arrested for drug-induced chaos at home Central Thailand News

Suphan Buri man arrested for drug-induced chaos at home

8 hours ago
Thai food for thought: Restaurant sector set for festive tourism feast Business News

Thai food for thought: Restaurant sector set for festive tourism feast

8 hours ago
Holidays and observances in Thailand in 2025 Thai Life

Holidays and observances in Thailand in 2025

8 hours ago
Close call: Buffalo rescued from deep well in Chon Buri (video) Eastern Thailand News

Close call: Buffalo rescued from deep well in Chon Buri (video)

8 hours ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Rama II Bridge debris cleared, traffic to resume by Saturday

Rama II Bridge debris cleared, traffic to resume by Saturday

Published: 17:37, 11 December 2024
Thai masseuse pleads for justice amid singer&#8217;s tragic death

Thai masseuse pleads for justice amid singer’s tragic death

Published: 17:28, 11 December 2024
Concerns raised over blue-coloured residue on Thai chillies

Concerns raised over blue-coloured residue on Thai chillies

Published: 17:20, 11 December 2024
Couple arrested for fake temple donation scam in Tak

Couple arrested for fake temple donation scam in Tak

Published: 17:05, 11 December 2024
Check Also
Close