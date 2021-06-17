Connect with us

Thailand

Rain giving phallus cracks under the elements

Jack Arthur

Published 

29 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: Perpetual Nc/Facebook.

The giant phallus that was erected on a road in accordance with an ancient rain making ceremony in Chachoengsao, a province in central Thailand, East of Bangkok is deteriorating due to sun and rain.

The phallus is now showing deep, veiny cracks from the base of the structure, snaking up to the glans of the penis.

The local villagers had constructed the massive, circumcised phallus on June 9 to bring rain as part of a local rain making ceremony. It was placed on a dead-end, infrequently used road. The ceremony goes back decades.

The phallus, perhaps not just an impotent statue, showered the village in rain a mere 2 days after being placed in the road, says the village headman. After the rain, the villagers prayed at the light pink penis and its coconut brown testicles.

However, it seems the phallus is not quite living up to its expectations. One local villager, 49 year old Somphong Poethon, is a bit critical of the phallus’s performance. He tells Thai media, “Although the statue and ceremony has helped to bring rain to the area there was still not enough water for our rice fields compared to recent previous years”.

He continued on to say:

“Due to continued rain and environmental damage the enormous phallus has started to break and fracture. It will be soon destroyed by the sun and rain but not before completing the ceremonial purpose of bringing more rain”.

Locals firmly believe the phallus is a fertility symbol and one that gives rain to a region that has a large community of farmers residing in the region.

The villagers are indifferent to criticisms of their rain giving phallus. They argue that the ceremony has blessed those in the area for years.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism22 mins ago

Survey: 90+% feel bar ban, restrictions hamper Phuket Sandbox
Thailand29 mins ago

Rain giving phallus cracks under the elements
Thailand60 mins ago

Students in Thailand’s Isaan region go back to school on an elephant

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Thailand1 hour ago

Covid vaccine advertisements by private hospitals to be tightly regulated
World2 hours ago

China launches first astronaut led space mission in 5 years
Thailand2 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Chris Parker “Retired Working For You”, Auto translate fail, Sandbox update
World3 hours ago

New Zealand economy bounces back to pre-pandemic levels, exceeding forecasts
Myanmar3 hours ago

US Embassy in Thailand issues security alert due to violence near Myanmar border
Hong Kong3 hours ago

Hong Kong police arrest 5 executives and raid offices of pro-democracy newspaper
Thailand4 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 3,129 new cases and 30 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Medic says 10% of Covid-19 infections in Bangkok are Delta variant
Phuket4 hours ago

TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending