Students in Thailand’s Isaan region go back to school on an elephant

Schools across the country reopened this week after closures due to Covid-19. Some students in the Isaan province Surin decided to go to school in a much different and unconventional way… on an elephant. Three boys, dressed in their school uniforms and carrying their backpacks, rode on top of an elephant together to the Banyawuek School in the province’s Chumphon Buri district. A teacher posted photos with the caption “a new style of transport,” written in Thai.

The Ministry of Education gave schools the go-ahead to reopen on Monday with classes onsite, with the exception of provinces classified as “dark red” zones under the highest control to combat Covid-19. Schools in “dark red” zones, like Bangkok, must continue with online learning. Provincial governments can set local restrictions and postpone the reopening of schools depending on the Covid-19 situation. All schools must abide by disease control measures set by the government.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

