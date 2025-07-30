Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter

Officials and communities join forces to set standards across nightlife, education and wellness sectors

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
2 hours ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
362 2 minutes read
Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter
Pictures courtesy of MGR Online

Pattaya is rewriting the rules as it prepares to launch a bold new health charter aimed at cleaning up the city’s image and improving the quality of life for its residents.

At the heart of the plan is the use of constitutional authority to drive sweeping reforms across three key sectors: tattoo safety, nighttime worker welfare, and protecting children from e-cigarettes. These issues will be central to the 3rd Pattaya City Health Assembly, scheduled for August 26.

The campaign is being spearheaded by Pattaya City and the National Health Commission Office (NHCO), with support from a wide network of schools, police, health workers, and community groups. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on July 25 between 11 local schools, law enforcement, and the Bang Lamung District Public Health Office, pledging action on youth vaping.

Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet stated that Pattaya must maintain its status as a global tourist hub by ensuring high standards in health, safety, and community well-being.

“Pattaya’s income depends on tourism, so we must build a livable and sustainable city,” he said.

The mayor also highlighted the city’s power to grant or revoke business permits as a strong incentive for operators to follow the rules.

Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter | News by Thaiger

One key focus is the creation of a Tattoo Artist Charter, developed in partnership with artists and health officials. The charter will set hygiene standards, introduce certification, and promote cultural sensitivity, especially regarding sacred symbols.

Nighttime workers, including freelance service staff, food vendors, and entertainment personnel, will also benefit from new welfare protections. Plans include 24-hour health clinics, anonymous reporting channels, and daycare centres for workers with children. Funding will come from the Local Health Security Fund, jointly supported by the NHSO and Pattaya City, MGR Online reports.

Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter | News by Thaiger

Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter | News by Thaiger

Police Lieutenant Colonel Kanrapa Mukdasanit said the aim is to improve labour rights while tackling issues like mental health, cervical cancer, and job safety in high-risk professions. NGOs and civil groups already working on these issues will receive additional support through city funding.

Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter | News by Thaiger

The push also includes public policy spaces to give citizens, academics, and agencies a voice in health reform. Deputy Secretary-General of the NHCO Dr Aphichat Rodsom said the government is committed to stopping the rise of e-cigarette use among Pattaya’s youth.

“This is about protecting futures,” he said. “And we will not back down.”

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
2 hours ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
