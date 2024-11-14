Bridge over troubled water: Cops probe grim find in murder mystery

Photo via KomChadLuek

Police are hunting for suspects after the dead body of a Thai man, with his arms tied and two gunshot wounds, was found under a bridge in the southern province of Narathiwat on Tuesday.

The body, believed to belong to a man aged between 20 and 30 years, was discovered under a bridge on Tuesday, November 12, in the Ra-ngae district of Narathiwat province. Officers proceeded cautiously due to concerns that it could be a trap set by insurgent groups in the area.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers were called to ensure the site was safe for further investigation. Once the area was secured, officers gathered evidence and transferred the man’s body to a hospital for an autopsy.

Channel 7 reported that the man was wearing black trousers and a white long-sleeve shirt. He was found lying face-up in a pool of blood near one of the bridge’s pillars. His arms were bound behind his back with a white nylon rope, and he had two gunshot wounds to the back of his neck.

Police estimate that the man had been dead for at least six hours before his body was discovered. Two green bullet casings were found near his body.

An autopsy revealed the victim’s identity as 21 year old Arnat Wayayo, a resident of the Si Sakhon District in Narathiwat province. His mother, 66 year old Mareeyae Waekaji, was contacted to arrange for his body to be transferred home for the funeral.

According to a report from Kom Chad Luek, Arnat had previous arrests and convictions in Narathiwat in 2019 and 2021, as well as in the central province of Pathum Thani.

Given his criminal background, police suspect the motive for the murder may involve conflict within a drug trafficking gang. Officers believe that Arnat may have failed to pay for drugs, leading to his murder.

The Commissioner of the Narathiwat Provincial Police, Suthon Sukwiset, assured that police would conduct a thorough investigation and bring the suspects to justice. He stated that, despite Arnat’s criminal record, he deserved justice like any other person.