Thailand
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
Yesterday, a multitude of pro-democracy protesters sat in their cars and motorbikes gathered at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument demanding Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha resign. The “car mob” was full of pro-democracy leaders and anti-establishment groups, like Nattawut Saikua, former secretary general of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship/Red Shirt movement. As well as other protest leaders, such as Ratsadon leaders Parit Chiwarak AKA Penguin, Anon Nampa, and others.
Some of the protesters from Ratsadon, United Thammasat and Demonstration and Thalu Fah groups got to the monument around 8 am, awaiting their protest leaders.
Nattawut who just got out of prison in December, tweeted earlier today to say that the Red Shirt movement was back and demanded Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha no longer serve as Thailand’s Prime Minister. In fact, many protestors could be spotted wearing red shirts, which also matched nearby advertisements.
It’s reported that similar demonstrations are being held in other provinces as well. Such as Nakhon Ratchasima/Korat where activists connected with the Ratsadon group reside.
Meanwhile, Parit/Penguin spoke to the media and said the convoy would beep their horns as a sign of protest against the PM. Parit’s followers say Prayut’s government is to blame for the Covid situation, which has already cost 4,000 people their lives in Thailand. Many of the protesters were seen giving the PM the 3 finger salute.
Earlier today, the Thaiger wrote how former classmates of the PM’s daughters wrote women a letter asking their father to resign. Previously, Prayut said it wasn’t time for him to resign.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
