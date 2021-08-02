Connect with us

Thailand

Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Little Activist/Twitter

Yesterday, a multitude of pro-democracy protesters sat in their cars and motorbikes gathered at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument demanding Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha resign. The “car mob” was full of pro-democracy leaders and anti-establishment groups, like Nattawut Saikua, former secretary general of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship/Red Shirt movement. As well as other protest leaders, such as Ratsadon leaders Parit Chiwarak AKA Penguin, Anon Nampa, and others.

Some of the protesters from Ratsadon, United Thammasat and Demonstration and Thalu Fah groups got to the monument around 8 am, awaiting their protest leaders.

Nattawut who just got out of prison in December, tweeted earlier today to say that the Red Shirt movement was back and demanded Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha no longer serve as Thailand’s Prime Minister. In fact, many protestors could be spotted wearing red shirts, which also matched nearby advertisements.

It’s reported that similar demonstrations are being held in other provinces as well. Such as Nakhon Ratchasima/Korat where activists connected with the Ratsadon group reside.

protestors

PHOTO: Kan Sangtong/Twitter

Meanwhile, Parit/Penguin spoke to the media and said the convoy would beep their horns as a sign of protest against the PM. Parit’s followers say Prayut’s government is to blame for the Covid situation, which has already cost 4,000 people their lives in Thailand. Many of the protesters were seen giving the PM the 3 finger salute.

Earlier today, the Thaiger wrote how former classmates of the PM’s daughters wrote women a letter asking their father to resign. Previously, Prayut said it wasn’t time for him to resign.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 seconds ago

Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
Crime17 mins ago

Teenagers arrested for allegedly running underage prostitution racket
Thailand1 hour ago

PM’s daughters get letter asking them to tell their father to resign

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Monday Covid Update: 17,970 new cases, provincial totals
News2 hours ago

Police bust gambling operations in Bangkok and Kamphaeng Phet
Best of3 hours ago

Chiang Mai’s 5 best eco-friendly hotels
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

‘Dark red’ curfews, interprovincial public transport ban possibly until Aug 31 – CCSA
Thailand4 hours ago

The Thaiger launches the ‘I Am Strong’ campaign
Chon Buri4 hours ago

Narcolepsy suspected as cause of car accident in Chon Buri
Best of5 hours ago

Top 5 hair salons in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Healthcare worker pleads with PM to set up “war room” to manage pandemic
Best of5 hours ago

The best backpacker hostels in Phuket
Politics5 hours ago

Official detained after spreading rumour of planned coup to oust PM
Business6 hours ago

Thai AirAsia suspends flights, cuts salaries as financial woes continue
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 17,970 new cases and 178 deaths
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending