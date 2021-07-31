Thailand
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, says he will not answer the reoccurring call for him to resign, neither will he dissolve the House as Thailand’s Covid situation continues to worsen.
The PM also cautioned politicians against exploiting the crisis, and/or inciting hatred which he says will only make the situation worse. The recondite hatred statement mirrors a statement from government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, who recently warned people to not spread false, confusing, or distorted information because it could lead to “hatred”.
Prayut’s comments come from a video clip that was posted online that followed his order to ban the dissemination of “fake news”. The video shows the 36 minute interview between the PM and Nathreeya Thaweewong, who has the mouthful title of: the director of the Office of the Government Spokesperson.
The majority of the interview pertained to Covid: vaccines, lockdowns, and relief packages.
However, when it came to the question of whether Prayut has “lost heart” and might consider resigning and/or dissolving the House, the PM said “It is not the time. I am working hard every day…I try to do my best by listening to the people and getting updates from doctors and public health officials”. The PM did not say if there will come a time when he should resign.
He then begged “you politicians” to not cause any further trouble. He says they represent the people and are supposed to show good judgment and politics should not be used to create hatred as the country is now in trouble.
Then, when asked if had anything he wanted the public to hear, Prayut he “felt sorry” for people who have lost loved ones, and to offer his moral support for all involved in combatting the pandemic.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
40,000 cases a day could happen by September, says projection
Phuket Sandbox Covid-19 infections: 35 today, 209 this week
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Bangkok Train market to possibly close for good
Border between Kanchanaburi and Myanmar closed until…
Covid UPDATE: 18,912 infections, provincial totals
PCD says don’t throw away used masks in water bottles after infections linked to bottles
Government says it’s okay to criticise them, if it’s fact based
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 18,912 infections, news briefs
Police nab 600kg heroin drug bust, year’s biggest in Northeast
Koh Samui unaccustomed to Covid-19, many act in dismay
Bangkok Airways extends flight suspension to August 11
7 Jomtien Beach curfew breakers arrested
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Surat Thani announces new Covid-19 measures for Samui Plus
Covid-19 train sends 1,490 infected from Bangkok to hometowns
1st Taekwondo Olympic gold as Panipak wins for Thailand
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 15,335 new infections, news briefs
AstraZeneca Thailand writes open letter to people of Thailand
Inside story behind the Thailand property seachange
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
Covid UPDATE: 15,335 new infections, provincial numbers
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most
Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
4th body found on a Bangkok street
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
- Crime2 days ago
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most
- Bangkok3 days ago
Crowds rush to Bang Sue for vaccination ahead of walk-in registration ending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Health Minister says Bang Sue not crowded, blames “camera angles”
- Chon Buri4 days ago
More Pattaya people arrested drinking alcohol, violating Covid measures
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Recent comments: