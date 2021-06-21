Thailand
Proposed start date now July 15 for “Samui Plus” reopening
The proposed reopening date for the “Samui Plus” travel scheme is now July 15. Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, islands in the Gulf of Thailand off the Surat Thani coast, are planned to reopen to travellers from overseas who are vaccinated against Covid-19.
Initially called the “Samui Sealed Route,” the proposed travel scheme will allow those who are vaccinated to enter Koh Samui without going through a 14-day quarantine. Instead, after 3 days a hotel or resort on the island, travellers will be able to go to specified destinations, most likely with a tour guide. After a week, travellers will be allowed to travel to the neighbouring islands of Koh Phangan and Koh Tao. And after 14 days, travellers can travel throughout Thailand.
Days 1 to 3: Travellers must say at their hotels, but they can leave their rooms and use the facilities and services at the accommodation.
Days 4 to 7: Travellers can go to specified destinations on Koh Samui.
Days 8 to 14: Travellers can go to Koh Phangan and Koh Tao.
Those eligible to travel to the islands under the proposed plan are those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with a brand approved by the World Health Organisation or registered for use in Thailand.
Only those travelling from countries that are classified by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health as a low to medium risk of Covid-19 will be allowed to travel to the islands under the scheme. Travellers must have stayed in that country for at least 21 days before entering Thailand. The ministry regularly updates the list of countries by their risk of Covid-19. Click HERE to see the most recent list and check with your local Thai embassy before making travel arrangements.
Under the proposed Samui Plus travel scheme, before arriving on the islands, travellers must…
- Have a vaccine certificate verifying the last injection was administered at least 14 days before travelling.
- Obtain a medicate certificate with a negative result from a Covid-19 RT-PCR test issued no more than 72 hours before departure.
- Have Covid-19 health insurance policy with a minimum coverage of US$100,000. To apply for Covid-19 insurance under the Thailand Re-Entry package offered on The Thaiger, click HERE.
- Apply for a Certificate of Entry, or COE. Go to www.entrythailand.go.th to register and for more steps on entering Thailand.
- Book a stay at a certified alternative local quarantine, or ALQ, hotel or resort.
After arriving on the island…
- Travellers must undergo a Covid-19 test.
- Download and install the alert application.
- Check into pre-booked hotel and await test results.
Proposed start dates throughout Thailand…
|JULY
|THE ISLAND APPROACH
|July 1
|PHUKET SANDBOX MODEL
|Phuket island and province
|July 15
|SAMUI PLUS
|Surat Thani Province: Koh Samui-Koh Phangan-Koh Tao sealed routes
|AUGUST
|THE EXTENSION CONCEPT (Linking to Phuket)
|August
|KRABI EVEN MORE AMAZING
|Krabi, Koh Phi Phi, Ko Ngai, Ko Railay
|August
|PHANG NGA PROMPT
|Phang Nga, Khao Lak, Ko Yao
|SEPTEMBER
|THE SEALED APPROACH (Specific areas and routes)
|September
|CHARMING CHIANG MAI
|Mueang, Mae Rim, Mae Tang and Doi Tao Districts
|September
|CHON BURI: NEO PATTAYA
|Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Sattahip District
|September
|BURI RAM
|Buri Ram – Mueang District and the Chang Arena
|OCTOBER
|THE FULL REOPENING
|October
|BANGKOK
|Bangkok metropolitan area
|October
|HUA HIN
|Cha-am and Hua Hin
|October
|(OTHER DESTINATIONS)
|Other locations that have 70% vaccination and are prepared to reopen
