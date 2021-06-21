Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid cluster spreads from Yala to other southern provinces
A Covid cluster in Thailand’s southern province Yala has widened to 190 infections in multiple provinces, says the Disease Control Department. The cluster started at a madrasa, an Islamic boarding school.
The majority of the infections (69) were discovered in Yala. Some of the infections by province are as follows:
- Satun: 37
- Songkhla: 17
- Pattani: 14
- Krabi:14
- Narathiwat: 13
- Surat Than: 8
- Phang Na: 5
- Phuket: 3
- Trang: 3
- Nakhon Si Thammarat: 3
Last week, Yala entered a lockdown.
The school was also ordered to closed after several students, and worshippers from the Dawah Centre of Thailand tested positive for Covid-19.
The provincial health official for Yala, Dr Songkran, asked the school’s director to let student’s families know who came into contact with their students. He warns that lying by Commission could violate the Communicable Diseases Act.
Health officials took samples of the cluster and sent them to the Department of Medical Sciences in Bangkok. There, the sample will be tested to see if they are the Beta variant (AKA the “South African” variant). The Beta variant has been detected in the area as well as nearby Malaysia.
Most schools in Thailand reopened earlier this month. However, schools up north in Chiang Rai and Phitsanulok reclosed soon after as a student, parents and a cable technician tested positive for Covid-19 in various regions.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Covid cluster spreads from Yala to other southern provinces
Proposed start date now July 15 for “Samui Plus” reopening
Ministry of Interior backtracks on decision to prioritise ThaiBev for vaccine allocation
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Hotel association survey shows average occupancy at around 6%
Another doctor urges caution over hasty reopening plans
Wild elephant breaks into home and raids kitchen in Hua Hin – VIDEO
Phuket reports sixth Covid-19 death in current outbreak
Monday Covid Update: 3,175 new cases and 29 deaths
Lockdown in 3 Chon Buri locations to control Covid-19 spread
Top 5 River Cruises to take in Bangkok
KLM to increase flights to Middle-East, Asia as border restrictions ease
Restaurant operators repeat calls for financial aid
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
UPDATE: Police officers, prosecutors may be investigated over acquittal of Red Bull heir
Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
Almost 100% of teachers and staff vaccinated in Bangkok
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Environment19 hours ago
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
- Expats3 days ago
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
- Bangkok18 hours ago
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
- Thailand2 days ago
Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
- Chon Buri3 days ago
142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Colour-coded zoning revised, restrictions to ease nationwide