Chulalongkorn Uni pressured to reveal fraudulent thesis results

Picture courtesy of ThaiPost

Chulalongkorn University is currently under pressure from an alumni group, Network of Universities Reform, to reveal the findings of an investigation into an alleged fraudulent doctoral research paper. The contentious thesis, penned by Nattapon Jaijin, has been under scrutiny for three years, a fact that has sparked frustration within the group.

The group’s leader, Wirangrong Dabbaransi, has taken to Facebook to voice her displeasure and call for transparency from the university. She confirmed that the investigation has concluded, and its findings have been handed over to the committee chairman. However, the release of the findings is now reliant on the university council, who are believed to own them.

The drawn-out nature of this process is contrasted by the swift resolution of a related defamation trial. Nattapon had claimed that Chaiyan Chaiyaporn, a political science professor at Chulalongkorn University, had defamed him and sought 1 million baht (US$28,265) in damages. The court ruled in favour of the professor on March 5, citing academic freedom of expression.

Chaiyaporn had accused Nattapon of including 31 instances of inconsistent and inaccurate references in his thesis, which discusses Thai politics under the leadership of Field Marshal Plaek Phibunsongkhram, the prime minister from 1948 to 1957. This dispute led to the defamation suit and the university’s subsequent investigation.

In a disturbing twist, Wirangrong mentioned a circulating rumour that even if the research paper were found to contain falsified information, the university may not have the authority to rescind Jaijin’s doctoral degree. She expressed concern that this, along with the delay in the release of the probe’s findings, could potentially damage the university’s reputation and mislead the public about the role of the monarchy, thereby threatening national security, reported Bangkok Post.

In light of these issues, Wirangrong has called on the university to disclose the investigation results. She advised that if the university is unable to revoke Jaijin’s degree, they should at the very least annul his thesis, and if there are further delays in revealing the investigation’s findings, the university should provide a clear timeline for conclusion.