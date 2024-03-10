Bangkok cops bust plus-size women’s sex trade party organiser

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Bangkok’s bustling city centre became the scene of a significant police raid when police apprehended a 49 year old woman, the alleged organiser of plus-size women’s parties involving illicit activities. The police operation, led by high-ranking officers from the Metropolitan Police, resulted in the seizure of condoms, sex toys, and other items related to the sex trade. The crackdown took place at a resort in the Bang Khen district yesterday, March 9.

The investigation into these parties began when the Metropolitan Police received tips about online advertisements inviting men to participate in events featuring plus-size women for sexual services. These parties were held in Bangkok’s Ram Inthra area.

The advertisements, posted on the X application, were explicit about the sexual nature of the events. The police deployed undercover agents to infiltrate the party after confirming the details of the event, which included an entry fee and the promise of unlimited sexual encounters with the women in attendance, reported KhaoSod.

Sophang, known as Ke, was charged with facilitating sexual services, even with the consent of those involved. She was arrested at the resort room where the party was held. During the interrogation, she admitted to organising the event and receiving a fee of 800 baht (US$28) per guest for her services.

The police gathered evidence, including the seized items and bank transactions, to support the charges against her. Sophang was taken into custody and is now facing legal proceedings for her alleged role in the sex trade operation.

