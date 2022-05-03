Thailand
President of a top university resigns after air hostess photos
After images of female air hostesses being posted on his Facebook account sparked a public uproar, Silapakorn University president Chaicharn Thavaravej has now posted his resignation to defend the university’s reputation and credibility. His resignation takes full effect after the university baord selects his successor.
“I would like to take responsibility by resigning as the Silapakorn University president.”
Last week, the photos of air hostesses came to light after being taken on various flights by the Silapakorn University president. The photos of the female flight staff, going about their work, went viral on Thai social media. In his defence, he told media that he “just wanted to send the photos to his younger coworkers and make them drool”.
Shortly after the story went viral, his original posts were deleted. Thai internet users dug deeper until they discovered a personal Facebook page of a university president who had posted plenty of similar photos. Almost all Thai airline female flight attendants were featured.
Chaicharn said in his resignation letter that he had shared the pictures and “inappropriate messages” online but had no intentions of harming anyone. He was the acting president at the Silapakorn University since 2012 and was later named university president in 2019.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Transgender Thais are free to wear what they want at law school
Top reasons to buy properties in Thailand 2022
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
Thailand News Update | Major drug bust in Thailand’s north
Tuesday Covid Update: 9,721 new cases; provincial totals
President of a top university resigns after air hostess photos
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
8 year old Thai-Ukrainian child bitten by ‘shark’ in Phuket
Former Thai PM Abhisit Vejjajiva under fire from Pheu Thai members
Raising monkeys, living near forests carries increased malaria risk – health officials
Anutin reports surge in Thailand Pass applications after Test & Go dropped
Thai lung specialist highlights Covid-19 risks for elderly unvaccinated
Thailand’s Fading Tourism & BKFC in Thailand | GMT
Officials hope Test & Go cancellation will see flights to Thailand double by year end
Thailand and Japan sign defence transfer pact to counter China’s growing influence
Thailand’s wet seasons and the annual monsoons
Airlines raise concerns over Thailand’s 300-baht tourism fee, coming in Q3
Have a furry friend? Here is a list of pet-friendly condos in Bangkok
Tangmo: Police conclude Thai actress died of ‘recklessness’, 6 suspects charged
Thailand Pass might be dropped by June 1
UPDATE: Corpse found floating in Gulf of Thailand
New Thailand Pass rules and registration coming up
Government says Thailand Pass not being cancelled, being “streamlined”
Coming to Thailand from May 2022? Here’s all you need to know.
BTS urges passengers not to cross their legs while sitting
Travel Guide: A brief history of the sex industry in Thailand
Singapore airport deals with flight problems
As tourists return, Pattaya’s Walking Street set to close to cars again
Don’t get sick at Suvarnabhumi Airport! Emergency response can be pricey.
Thailand tourism authorities want to attract 1 million tourists a month in final quarter
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events1 day ago
Thailand’s wet seasons and the annual monsoons
- 360 Reviews6 hours ago
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand tourism authorities want to attract 1 million tourists a month in final quarter
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand ranked one of 10 safest travel destinations
- Bangkok4 days ago
Scalpers resell Justin Bieber concert ticket at more than one million baht
- Crime4 days ago
Thailand’s police warn, don’t fall for ‘deepfake’ scams
- Drugs1 day ago
Thai troops kill 8 drug smugglers in Chiang Rai jungle, seize 6.7 million yaba pills
- Bangkok2 days ago
Floor of Bangkok condo collapses, 1 killed
Recent comments: