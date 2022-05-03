Tuesday Covid Update: 9,721 new cases; provincial totals

77 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 28,778 with 7,080 of those fatalities since the start of this year. The trend for deaths continues to drop. It was sitting above 100 deaths per day during April.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 9,721 new Covid-19 cases and 20,145 recoveries. There are now 118,567 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 11 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 4,281,536 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 2,058,101 Infections have been reported since January 1.

GRAPH: worldometers.info

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 133,927,344 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 4,807 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 13,830 received their second dose, and 266,241 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 3,649

Kamphaeng Phet – 41

Chai Nat – 1

Nakhon Nayok – 17

Nakhon Pathom – 155

Nakhon Sawan – 93

Nonthaburi – 150

Pathum Thani – 113

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 171

Pichit – 29

Pissanuloak – 122

Phetchbun – 40

Lob Buri – 24

Samut Prakarn – 302

Samut Songkram – 12

Samut Sakhon – 112

Saraburi – 22

Sing Buri – 52

Sukhothai – 58

Suphan Buri – 56

Ang Thong – 59

Uthai Thani – 74

Chantaburi – 82

Chachengsao – 144

Chon Buri – 271

Trat – 26

Prachin Buri – 82

Rayong – 75

Srakaew – 55

Chiang Rai – 11

Chiang Mai – 95

Nan – 42

Payao – 26

Prae – 6

Mae Hong Sorn – 5

Lampang – 16

Lamphun – None

Uttaradit – 23

Kalasin – 100

Khon Kaen – 269

Chaiyaphum – 57

Nakhon Panom – 71

Nakhon Ratchasima – 155

Bueng Karn – 18

Buriram – 372

Maha Sarakam – 87

Mukdaharn – 18

Yasothon – 107

Roi Et – 200

Loei – 89

Sisaket – 235

Sakon Nakhon – 90

Surin – 233

Nong Kai – 71

Nong Bua Lamphu – 110

Amnat Charoen – 47

Udon Thani – 129

Ubon Ratchathani – 176

Krabi – 13

Chumporn – 10

Trang – 10

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 111

Narathiwas – 5

Pattani – 4

Phangnga – 47

Pattalung – 53

Phuket – 44

Yala – 5

Kanchanaburi – 88

Tak – 38

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 52

Phetchaburi – 55

Ratchaburi – 82

Ranong – 19

Songkla – 30

Satun – 4

Surat Thani – 44