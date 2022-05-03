Connect with us

Thailand

Tuesday Covid Update: 9,721 new cases; provincial totals

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Photo via Suvarnabhumi Airport

77 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 28,778 with 7,080 of those fatalities since the start of this year. The trend for deaths continues to drop. It was sitting above 100 deaths per day during April.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 9,721 new Covid-19 cases and 20,145 recoveries. There are now 118,567 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 11 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 4,281,536 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 2,058,101 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Tuesday Covid Update: 9,721 new cases; provincial totals

GRAPH: worldometers.info

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 133,927,344 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 4,807 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 13,830 received their second dose, and 266,241 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 3,649
Kamphaeng Phet – 41
Chai Nat – 1
Nakhon Nayok – 17
Nakhon Pathom – 155
Nakhon Sawan – 93
Nonthaburi – 150
Pathum Thani – 113
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 171
Pichit – 29

Pissanuloak – 122
Phetchbun – 40
Lob Buri – 24
Samut Prakarn – 302
Samut Songkram – 12
Samut Sakhon – 112
Saraburi – 22
Sing Buri – 52
Sukhothai – 58
Suphan Buri – 56

Ang Thong – 59
Uthai Thani – 74
Chantaburi – 82
Chachengsao – 144
Chon Buri – 271
Trat – 26
Prachin Buri – 82
Rayong – 75
Srakaew – 55
Chiang Rai – 11

Chiang Mai – 95
Nan – 42
Payao – 26
Prae – 6
Mae Hong Sorn – 5
Lampang – 16
Lamphun – None
Uttaradit – 23
Kalasin – 100
Khon Kaen – 269

Chaiyaphum – 57
Nakhon Panom – 71
Nakhon Ratchasima – 155
Bueng Karn – 18
Buriram – 372
Maha Sarakam – 87
Mukdaharn – 18
Yasothon – 107
Roi Et – 200
Loei – 89

Sisaket – 235
Sakon Nakhon – 90
Surin – 233
Nong Kai – 71
Nong Bua Lamphu – 110
Amnat Charoen – 47
Udon Thani – 129
Ubon Ratchathani – 176
Krabi – 13
Chumporn – 10

Trang – 10
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 111
Narathiwas – 5
Pattani – 4
Phangnga – 47
Pattalung – 53
Phuket – 44
Yala – 5
Kanchanaburi – 88
Tak – 38

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 52
Phetchaburi – 55
Ratchaburi – 82
Ranong – 19
Songkla – 30
Satun – 4
Surat Thani – 44

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    rc1
    2022-05-03 14:48
    2 hours ago, Thaiger said: 77 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 28,778 with 7,080 of those fatalities since the start of this year. In the 24-hour period since the last count,…
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

      Trending