Rector of top university caught secretly photographing female flight attendants

The rector of a top university in Thailand, later specified as Silpakorn University’s rector, has been identified whilst secretly taking pictures of female flight attendants on board a flight. The pictures he took went viral on Thai social media after netizens saw his sexually inappropriate caption…

“I always take pictures of the flight attendants and send them to junior team members to make them hungry.”

Yesterday, a Thai Twitter account claimed that he wasn’t the only high-profile person posting pictures of female flight attendants with inappropriate captions on personal Facebook pages. The Twitter account also included screenshot of the posts, which featured a picture of a Thai female flight attendant with a caption saying…

“Going to work in Chiang Rai with VietJet. Back tomorrow evening. The former minister sitting next to me asked, what am I doing? I said I always take pictures of the flight attendants”.

The original post was deleted not long after the story went viral. Thai netizens kept digging until finding a personal Facebook of one university rector who had posted lots of similar pictures. The account posted many images of female flight attendants from almost every Thai airline.

Later, Matichon Online revealed the interview with Chaicharn Thavaravej, the rector of Silpakorn University, who admitted that he had posted those pictures. The rector said he didn’t have any bad intentions or sexual purposes. He just took photos while the flight staff were working, and “it didn’t cause any damage”. He thanked the people who criticised him and were teaching him a lesson. He added that he would “be more careful”.

Thai media reported that the action of the rector were illegal. The persons in the pictures could sue him for causing them to lose their reputation, be criticised, insulted or embarrassed. According to the Computer Act and criminal law, the rector could face up to 3 years of jail time or 200,000 baht in fines.

The incident is another part of a developing #metoo culture growing in Thailand after it was revealed that a leading politician had been accused by up to 20 people of sexual misconduct and rape.

SOURCE: MRG Online | Khaosod