Power play: Prawit Wongsuwan’s desperate bid for PM backfires

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Palang Pracharath (PPRP)’s political manoeuvres seem to have backfired, with internal rifts threatening to tear the party apart. Samart Jenchaijitwanich’s attempts to bolster Prawit Wongsuwan’s chances of becoming prime minister by luring politicians from rival parties have caused an uproar.

The latest recruit, Wan Yubamrung, was presented alongside Prawit on July 23, following his exit from the Pheu Thai Party. Samart proudly declared this as a victory, but not everyone was cheering.

Wan’s departure from Pheu Thai was marred by clashes with its leader, Paetongtarn Shinawatra. His new alliance with Palang Pracharath sparked fears of a strained relationship between the coalition partners.

Moreover, Samart’s warning that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s choice to reside at Government House instead of the official prime minister’s residence could spell bad luck has only fueled tensions. The friction within the coalition might escalate into a full-blown conflict, especially if more MPs are recruited to support Prawit.

Despite Samart’s controversial moves being backed by Prawit, they have stirred unrest within Palang Pracharath. MPs are now rallying to expel Samart, viewing his actions as a betrayal.

Prawit’s willingness to risk his party’s unity for his prime ministerial ambitions has alienated many within Palang Pracharath. The looming threat of expulsion from the coalition government and the potential splintering of the party are real risks.

As key political players prepare for possible shifts, Prawit appears ready to sacrifice everything for a shot at becoming Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister, even if it means the demise of the very party he helped build, reported The Nation.

In related news, Paetongtarn removed veteran politician Chalerm Yubamrung from the party’s LINE application group. However, she has stopped short of expelling him from the party itself.

Paetongtarn revealed her decision today, July 25, just one day after Chalerm held a press conference at his home in Bangkok’s Bang Bon district, daring the party to kick him out.