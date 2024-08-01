Buffet restaurant Daidomon to close final branch in Thailand

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Legendary buffet restaurant Daidomon will close its remaining branch on August 5, bringing an end to its 41-year history. This announcement has left buffet enthusiasts across Thailand disheartened.

The Daidomon chain has faced persistent financial difficulties, which led to the closure of its Daidomon Korean Grill branch at Central Ubon Ratchathani on April 30. Until now, the only remaining branch was located at Future Park Rangsit. Recently, the Daidomon Facebook page broke the sad news:

“We would like to thank all our customers for their continuous support of Daidomon at Future Park Rangsit over the years. We regret to inform you that the restaurant will be open until August 5, 2024.”

Daidomon, known for its grill-style dining, opened its doors in 1983 and was one of the first buffet restaurants in Thailand. The restaurant chain was later acquired by Hot Pot Public Company Limited but despite the acquisition, Daidomon continued to struggle with financial losses, ultimately leaving only a single branch in operation.

The closure of Daidomon marks the end of an era for many loyal customers who have enjoyed its unique dining experience over the decades. For many, Daidomon was more than just a place to eat, it was a venue for countless family gatherings, celebrations, and memorable moments.

“Daidomon has been a part of my family’s traditions for years. It’s heartbreaking to see it go.”

The buffet landscape in Thailand has evolved significantly since Daidomon’s early days. New competitors and changing consumer preferences have made it challenging for longstanding establishments to maintain their foothold. Despite these challenges, Daidomon managed to retain a dedicated customer base, thanks to its consistent quality and nostalgic value, reported KhaoSod.

“We want to make sure our customers have a wonderful experience during these last few weeks. It’s our way of saying thank you for all the years of support.”