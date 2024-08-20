Popular gamer seeks help after stepfather’s death threats

Picture courtesy of Tima Miroshnichenko from pexels.com

A popular female gamer sought help on social media after being harassed and threatened by her stepfather, to the point of receiving death threats. She has warned that if anything happens to her or her mother, it would be the stepfather’s doing.

Social media yesterday, August 19, shared a disturbing message from a well-known gamer called Ice. Ice revealed that her stepfather had been harassing her and her mother, even after being kicked out of their home.

This harassment included threats to kill her and her mother. The message, originally posted by the Social Hunter 2022 page, included images and details of the frightening situation.

Ice’s mother had expelled the stepfather from their home but he continued to stalk and threaten them. Ice took to her personal Facebook page to document the ongoing harassment. She warned that if anything happened to her or her mother, everyone should know it was her stepfather’s doing.

The problem began when Ice’s stepfather was forced to leave their home. A week later, he attempted to re-enter the house while Ice’s family was asleep, claiming he needed to retrieve some of his belongings.

This incident occurred on August 12. Ice’s mother, however, told him that the items he sought had already been discarded, prompting him to leave. Before leaving, he ominously threatened, “I won’t let you get away with this.”

Situation escalated

On August 18, the situation escalated. The stepfather was seen driving past their house multiple times and even stopped momentarily to observe the home’s occupants. He did not enter the house that day but his presence was intimidating.

Later that day, Ice’s mother went to their grandmother’s house and then to a local shop. During this outing, Ice’s grandmother noticed the stepfather’s white pickup truck driving past their house.

When he did not see Ice’s mother’s car, he drove on. However, when he later saw her at the shop, he parked next to her car and silently stared at her before driving away. Ice’s mother quickly left to avoid any confrontation.

Ice’s stepfather’s repeated stalking and threatening behaviour have left the family in constant fear. They worry that he might harm Ice, her mother, or Ice’s young child, who recently recovered from a serious injury.

In her social media post, Ice described her stepfather as a “dangerous individual” who had previously threatened to kill her and her mother and had brandished a knife in front of her seven year old child.

Despite these serious threats, the police have yet to take significant action. Ice mentioned that they have surveillance footage that could serve as evidence, but it has not been made public and is being kept secure for now, reported Khaosod.