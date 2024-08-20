Driver severely injured in high voltage pole crash in Chon Buri

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A car crashed into a high-voltage electricity pole in Chon Buri, splitting it in two and leaving the vehicle badly damaged, with the driver suffering severe injuries and later collapsing due to electric shock.

Police from Phan Thong district in Chon Buri province responded to an accident report yesterday, August 19, where a car had collided with an electricity pole in a narrow alley behind Nong Tamlueng Municipality. Rescue teams from Sawang Utthayan Phan Thong also arrived at the scene to assist.

At the scene, a red Suzuki Celerio with licence plate number ขอ7634 Chon Buri was found with its front end completely wrecked. The high-voltage pole was broken and lying beside the car.

The driver, identified as 46 year old Suriya, was found unconscious next to the car. Rescue personnel provided initial first aid and coordinated with Pan Thong Hospital to transport him for further medical treatment.

Kanitha, a 21 year old eyewitness who captured the incident on video, described the moments leading up to the driver’s collapse. She recounted hearing a loud crash and, from her vantage point in an upper-floor dormitory, saw the vehicle collide with the pole.

She then observed the driver exit the car, clutching his chest, and walking around pleading for help. The driver ultimately touched the car and immediately collapsed due to an electric shock.

Another witness, 22 year old Chaya, described hearing the loud noise and quickly going to the site. He saw the damaged car blocking the road and the driver lying unconscious beside it.

Chaya promptly contacted the police and rescue teams for assistance. The exact cause of the crash remains unclear, as no one witnessed the moments leading up to the collision.

Electricity Authority officials later arrived to shut down the power in the area to prevent any further electrical hazards to the residents and rescue workers.

Police are planning a detailed investigation with the driver to determine the precise cause of the accident and proceed with any necessary legal actions, reported KhaoSod.