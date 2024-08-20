Man with cancer inspires many through livestreaming sales

Picture courtesy of Harun Tan from pexels.com

An 81 year old grandfather battling lung cancer has won the hearts of the social media community by livestreaming to raise money for his treatment. Despite facing challenges, his determination to continue livestreaming and selling products, even when there were no buyers or interest, has inspired many.

A TikTok user named Thananonpichit yesterday, August 19, shared a video clip of his father, who is suffering from lung cancer, livestreaming to sell items.

The clip was posted with the caption, Never give up, keep trying to succeed. This clip quickly gained traction, receiving a significant number of likes and a modest amount of support from viewers who purchased items from an older man.

Following the initial video, another clip was shared, accompanied by the message, “Sold something for the first time in my life, so happy!” This particular video amassed over 103,800 views and garnered more than 5,000 likes. Numerous comments poured in, offering words of encouragement and support to the grandfather.

“Wow, 80 years old? I thought he was around 60-65, Do you have anything else?”

“So happy for you, always supporting you.”

“Received my order, tried it, and it’s delicious! Definitely ordering again.”

“What stage of lung cancer does he have? Wishing you a speedy recovery, you’re very hardworking!”

The TikTok account, @Thananonpichit, has steadily gained popularity as people continue to express their admiration and support for the grandfather’s resilience. His story has become a beacon of hope and determination, inspiring many to persevere in the face of adversity.

The initial caption read, “Never give up, keep trying to succeed.”

The heartwarming response from the online community highlights the power of social media in bringing people together to support one another, especially in times of need. Viewers were not only moved by the grandfather’s story but also eager to contribute to his cause by purchasing his products and leaving uplifting messages.

This story serves as a reminder of the importance of perseverance and the impact that kindness and support from others can have, especially for those facing difficult circumstances. The grandfather’s journey continues to inspire many, demonstrating that age and illness are not barriers to achieving one’s goals and making a positive impact on the world, reported Khaosod.