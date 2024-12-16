Police warn against vehicle decorations during holiday season

Car decorated with Christmas lights in Waterloo, Canada | Photo via CTVNews

Royal Thai Police (RTP) issued a stern warning to drivers about Christmas-inspired vehicle decorations in ways that could potentially cause road accidents or endanger other road users.

RTP Deputy Spokesperson Siriwan Deepo announced yesterday, December 15, that National Police Chief Kittirat Phanphet is deeply concerned about citizens’ safety and property. The police have observed an increasing trend of vehicle decorations that may violate traffic regulations and compromise road safety.

Specific decorations that pose risks include reindeer antlers extending beyond vehicle width and multi-coloured lights that could confuse other drivers. These embellishments can obstruct the clear visibility of vehicle signals and create potential hazards for road users.

The decorations potentially violate the Vehicle Act of 1979, specifically Sections 12 and 60, which carry fines up to 2,000 baht. More critically, if such decorations cause accidents resulting in injury or death, drivers could face additional charges of negligence.

The police outlined several dangerous decoration practices which include, reindeer antlers protruding beyond vehicle width, multi-coloured lights that disrupt signal visibility and excessive external attachments that might fall during driving.

According to the RTP, consequences for drivers can be severe. Beyond monetary fines, individuals responsible for accidents caused by inappropriate vehicle decorations may face legal repercussions including potential criminal charges for negligence.

Citizens are encouraged to report dangerous vehicle decorations by contacting traffic and highway police emergency hotlines, reported The Standard.

