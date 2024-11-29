Thailand’s economy shifts into gear but auto industry hits a bump

Picture courtesy of Economist Intelligence Unit

Thailand’s economy is on a cautious upswing, buoyed by a surge in exports, a bustling tourism sector, and healthier private consumption. Yet, the road ahead isn’t entirely smooth, with the automotive industry hitting a bump.

The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) has laid bare the mixed fortunes in its recent October economic report, painting a picture of resilience tinged with challenges.

Pornchai Thiraveja, FPO Director-General, pointed out how private consumption is looking brighter than last year. But it’s a different story for the automotive sector. New passenger car registrations slumped by a staggering 27.4% year-on-year this October, though there was a faint glimmer of hope with a 2.0% bump from September after the usual seasonal tweaks.

Motorcycles, on the other hand, are having their moment. Registrations zipped up by 4.3% compared to last year and a zippy 6.1% from the previous month. It seems two-wheelers are making a splash on Thailand’s roads.

“The consumer confidence index climbed to 56.0 in October, thanks to welfare perks, a tourism boom, and better prices for farm goods,” Pornchai commented.

A 4.2% rise in real agricultural income from the previous year added to this optimistic mood.

Equipment imports

There’s also solid movement in investment symbols, with machinery and equipment imports soaring by 21.2% year-on-year. Even with an 18.5% drop in new commercial vehicle registrations, there was a 5.2% uptick from September, showing a flicker of recovery.

In the world of concrete and cranes, domestic cement sales jumped 15.7% year-on-year, although they saw a slight stumble with a 0.7% dip from the previous month. Real estate transaction taxes edged down by 0.9% annually but bounced back by 8.0% from September.

The export horizon is where Thailand truly shines. October’s export value sky-rocketed to US$27.2 billion, marking a hefty 14.6% increase from last year. Stripping out oil, gold, and arms, exports surged by 10.7%, with standout performances from computers, air conditioners, and machinery, posting gains of 77.5%, 44.9%, and 43.0% respectively.

Rubber, canned seafood, pet food, and rice are among the export champions, even as cassava products, sugar, and vehicles face headwinds. Key markets like Indochina, the EU, the US, and China are buying more, though Australia and Taiwan are tightening their purse strings.

Tourism, that precious jewel in Thailand’s economic crown, reported a 21.9% leap in foreign visitors in October, drawing in 2.68 million tourists. However, that’s down 8.1% from September after seasonal smoothing. China, Malaysia, India, South Korea, and Russia are leading the tourist charge, bringing much-needed foreign cash.

Bangkok Post reported that Thailand’s economic resilience is holding strong. Inflation is snug at 0.83% for the headline rate and 0.77% at the core. Public debt is under check, with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 63.3%, comfortably within legal guidelines, said Pornchai.

“Thailand’s external economic stability is robust, with international reserves tallied at a hefty US$239 billion by the end of October.”

The path forward might be dotted with challenges but Thailand stands firm, navigating its recovery with traditional Thai grace and resolve.

