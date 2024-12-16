Thai man stabbed to death after traffic dispute in Bangkok (video)

A 23 year old man lost his life in a stabbing outside a condominium on Rama II Soi 54 in the Bang Khun Thian district of Bangkok following a traffic dispute with a suspect who remains at large.

A witness reported the death of the 23 year old Thai man, named Apiwit, outside the condominium, at Tha Kham Police Station at around 11.10pm last night, December 15. Apiwit was found lying in a pool of blood. He was wearing a black long-sleeved hoodie over a black T-shirt and long jeans.

Apiwit sustained a fatal stab wound to his chest and had scratches on his left cheek. A medical team and rescuers attempted to resuscitate him with CPR but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The witness informed police that the deceased victim was a resident of the condominium. He parked his motorcycle at the scene and engaged in a heated argument with another motorcyclist and his girlfriend. The dispute reportedly began before arriving at the scene, as the two parties cut in front of each other while riding.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation between Apiwit and the motorcyclist while the woman tried to separate them. Before fleeing, the motorcyclist stabbed Apiwit in the chest and sped away.

Apiwit initially did not realise he was stabbed and walked into the condominium as usual. However, he collapsed on the ground shortly after and lost consciousness, later succumbing to his injuries.

Police are currently reviewing security camera footage from the condominium and surrounding areas to identify and apprehend the perpetrator. Apiwit’s body will undergo an autopsy before being returned to his family for the funeral.

In a related incident in October, a Thai motorcyclist stabbed a taxi driver on a road in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok after the taxi driver cut him off and attempted to attack him with an iron rod.

Public opinion was divided following the incident, with some sympathising with the motorcyclist for defending himself after being injured by the iron rod, while others argued that resorting to a knife was an excessive response.

