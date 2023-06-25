Police arrest woman over Japanese job recruitment scam

Image by Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels

In a crackdown on fraudulent recruitment agencies, Udon Thani law enforcement agencies have arrested a woman believed to have deceived individuals into seeking employment in Japan. Identified as Sukanya Buasri, alias Ruen, she was apprehended amidst a flurry of complaints concerning her activities.

Homing in on alleged unscrupulousness, Bang Dung and Thungfon police jointly detained Buasri. She was subsequently transported to the Bang Dung precinct, ready to confront a litany of charges. These include fraud, unauthorised recruitment for foreign work, and the infringement of employment agency registration regulations.

Following the arrest, she was detained at the local court to await legal proceedings.

Among the complainants was Wassana Suwannakram who claimed that her spouse was beguiled by Buasri’s false projection of an enticing farming career in the southern Japanese province of Ibaraki. However, the reality was rather an enforced role within a questionable agency headed by an individual known as Jae Kai.

According to Suwannakram, close to 100 workers found themselves under Jae Kai’s control, and their assigned workplace was far from innocent. She alleged that they were compelled to labour in a pub offering illicit services to customers.

As per Suwannakram, those yearning to escape this scenario and secure alternative work were imposed with a hefty 30,000 baht fee.

Having invested well over 100,000 baht each towards the promised job opportunities, Suwannakram expressed hope that the individuals deceived by the scam would ultimately see justice.

Meanwhile, another layer to the fraudulent saga emerged as a Channel 3 news feature included an interview with a Thai employee currently residing in Japan. Speaking from experience, the worker detailed how another cluster of 30 Thai individuals had been lured into a substandard vegetable packing factory job by Jae Kai. Initially promised fulfilling work in Chiba, their hopes were dashed as the promised opportunities failed to materialise. She implored Thai authorities to help those entangled in such fraudulent practices, reports Bangkok Post.