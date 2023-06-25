Late-night motorbike accident claims young man’s life

Image courtesy of KhaoSod Online

A fatal accident occurred in the early hours of the day, with a young man crashing his motorbike into a tree near the National Research Office. The victim, Kamphol, 25 years old, was said to be en route to meet a friend in the Bang Khen area for an outing at Khaosan Road.

At approximately 3am, on June 25, 2023, police officer Nathachai Khonsuongsirikul from Bang Khen Police Station received a report of a motorcycle accident near the National Research Office on Phahonyothin Road, Chatuchak District, Bangkok. On arrival, police discovered the scene of the accident, with a Yamaha R15 motorcycle, bearing the license plate number 4Kort8004, Bangkok, lying upside down. The motorcycle was severely damaged, with a broken headlight and snapped shock absorber, indicative of a high-impact collision with a tree lining the road.

Follow us on :













Near the wreckage, Kamphol’s body was found, not wearing a helmet. He was dressed in a blue round-necked T-shirt and black jeans. Injuries and signs of trauma across his body and his left leg grotesquely twisted painted a gruesome image of the accident. Eye-witness accounts suggested that Kamphol had been driving from the Sena Nikhom junction on Phahonyothin Road towards the Kasetsart intersection when he ran a red light and lost control, leading to the collision.

From the statements of Kamphol’s friends, it was learned that he had driven his motorcycle from his residence in the Bang Bon area to meet a friend in Bang Khen, with plans to visit Khaosan Road. However, the trip ended in tragedy. As part of the investigation, police will re-examine CCTV footage from the area to ascertain whether the crash was a solo accident or if another vehicle was involved. Initial rescue volunteers from Po Tek Tung Foundation transported Kamphol’s body to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital for post-mortem examination before it was handed over to his relatives for their final rites, reports KhaoSod Online.