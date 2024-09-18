Man dies on Hong Kong-bound Cathay Pacific plane from Dhaka

Photo courtesy of TripSavvy

A 47 year old Bangladeshi man died after collapsing aboard a Cathay Pacific flight from Dhaka to Hong Kong. The man reportedly fainted during the flight and was later declared dead, despite immediate efforts to revive him.

The incident unfolded on flight CX662, which had taken off from the Bangladeshi capital at 2am local time and touched down in Hong Kong at 7.49am local time today, September 18.

Hong Kong police confirmed they received a report shortly after 8am local time that a passenger had collapsed.

Officials stated that the man was declared dead at the scene, adding that an autopsy will be conducted to uncover the precise cause of death.

Passengers aboard the flight were left in shock as the man’s sudden collapse occurred without warning. Despite the crew’s rapid response, nothing could be done to save him. The South China Morning Post reported that the exact cause of his death remains unknown, pending the results of the autopsy.

This tragic incident is the third in a string of fatal in-flight collapses. Earlier this month, a 71 year old German man died on a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to Mumbai, while a 47 year old Vietnamese woman passed away on a flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Seoul.

Police are investigating whether these incidents are linked to a broader trend or if they remain isolated tragedies, reported Daily Bangladesh.

In related news, on a Lufthansa flight from Bangkok to Munich, a 63 year old German passenger sparked panic in the cabin when he began spurting an endless flow of blood.

The German passenger boarded the plane visibly ill. As the flight progressed, his condition rapidly deteriorated, causing panic among the passengers. A fellow passenger described the scene as absolute horror, with everyone screaming in fear.

In other news, Cathay Pacific Airways triumphantly re-launched its Airbus A350 aircraft, after a dramatic engine fire grounded the fleet and caused the cancellation of 90 flights.