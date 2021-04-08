PM set to sign order tomorrow to close bars and clubs in 41 provinces | Thaiger

The order to close nightlife venues across Thailand is on the table and ready for PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to sign. The prime minister is expected to sign the measure tomorrow, which would take effect immediately, ordering bars in 41 of Thailand’s 77 provinces to close for at least 2 weeks.

Numerous clusters of Covid-19 infections have been reported at entertainment venues, primarily in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area. Health officials suspect the outbreak is the faster-spreading UK variant of the virus. To combat the spread of the more contagious strain of the virus, health officials are implementing what they call “target therapy,” according to the spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration Taweesilp Visanuyothin.

Prayut has already ordered the closure of entertainment venues and restaurants where Covid-19 infections were reported, according to government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

“The measure has been effective since April 5 in a bid to prevent Covid-19 from spreading further after a new outbreak linked to entertainment venues such as pubs, bars and karaoke parlours… If an infection is found at any of these businesses, it will be shut down for at least 2 weeks. In case infections are found across many businesses in the same area, they will all be shut for at least 14 days.”

Phuket authorities already ordered all nightlife venues on the island to close for the next 10 days, a move sure to hit businesses hard as bar and club owners expected an influx of customers next week for Songkran.

The 41 provinces facing the closure on nightlife venues include:

Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Buri Ram, Chachoengsao, Chaiyaphum, Chanthaburi, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Chon Buri, Chumphon, Kanchanaburi, Khon Kaen, Lampang, Loei, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi, Phuket, Prachin Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, Ranong, Rayong, Sa Kaeo, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkram, Saraburi, Songkhla Suphan Buri, Surat Thani, Tak, Udon Thani, Yala

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.