Phuket bars and nightclubs ordered to close for 10 days | Thaiger

Bars, pubs and nightlife venues in Phuket are ordered to close for the next 10 days while 3 venues on the island where Covid-19 has been reported are ordered to close for at least 14 days. The closure is ordered after the massive events hosted by Kolour where an attendee tested positive for Covid-19. All partygoers are asked to go to a local hospital for a Covid-19 test.

Illuzion, Cafe Del Mar and the Shelter Shop are closed after the venues hosted Kolour Beachside parties last weekend and an attendee tested positive for Covid-19. The patient had also gone to a bar in Bangkok where numerous “entertainment clusters” have been reported, particularly in the Thong Lor area.

If you went to a Kolour party in Phuket, go get tested for Covid-19.

Nightlife venues in Hua Hin are also closing, but just for the next 4 days.

The closure order in Phuket comes just as the island province was expecting to get an influx of visitors for Songkran, the Thai New Year. Many bar and club owners were expecting a huge income during the holiday week. Phuket officials say they will explain to bar and club owners why they decided to close the venues during the critical week for business.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

