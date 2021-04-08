Phuket bars and nightclubs ordered to close for 10 days | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket bars and nightclubs ordered to close for 10 days
Bars, pubs and nightlife venues in Phuket are ordered to close for the next 10 days while 3 venues on the island where Covid-19 has been reported are ordered to close for at least 14 days. The closure is ordered after the massive events hosted by Kolour where an attendee tested positive for Covid-19. All partygoers are asked to go to a local hospital for a Covid-19 test.
Illuzion, Cafe Del Mar and the Shelter Shop are closed after the venues hosted Kolour Beachside parties last weekend and an attendee tested positive for Covid-19. The patient had also gone to a bar in Bangkok where numerous “entertainment clusters” have been reported, particularly in the Thong Lor area.
If you went to a Kolour party in Phuket, go get tested for Covid-19.
Nightlife venues in Hua Hin are also closing, but just for the next 4 days.
The closure order in Phuket comes just as the island province was expecting to get an influx of visitors for Songkran, the Thai New Year. Many bar and club owners were expecting a huge income during the holiday week. Phuket officials say they will explain to bar and club owners why they decided to close the venues during the critical week for business.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Phuket orders 10-day closure for entertainment venues
This morning the government of Phuket has ordered the closure of all entertainment venues, bars, and nightclubs on the island of Phuket for 10 days. This shutdown will effectively cancel the upcoming Songkran festival for the popular holiday destination. Three entertainment venues have been closed for 14 days starting tomorrow aside from the blanket closures, as these venues were previously traced to Covid-19 infections. The 3 venues closed for the 14-day period are the popular clubs Illuzion, Cafe del Mar, and the Shelter Shop.
The closure comes just days before the Songkran festival holiday period, traditionally a booming time with big business from domestic travellers. The thousands of expected new customers being diverted will result in huge losses of income for the entertainment and tourism sector. Realizing that this closure will have a drastically negative effect on local businesses, the Phuket officials have invited owners of bars and entertainment venues to meet directly with them to discuss the difficult decision and how it was reached.
The governor of Phuket made this order at a meeting with the communicable disease committee of Phuket earlier this morning around 9 am. The closure order has not yet been officially announced and is planned to take effect starting tomorrow. As of now, it is unclear whether bars will be allowed to open and operate this evening.
Hua Hin, but similarly popular resort town, though less famous than Phuket, has also ordered a closure period of 4 days. The decision was made in meetings last night to close entertainment venues for 4 days. These shutdowns come in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 infections around Thailand due to exposure at entertainment venues. 40 Coronavirus infections were reported in Chon Buri today alone. The infections have come from bars in Bangkok, Pattaya, Si Racha, Phuket, Hua Hin and more locations and are threatening numerous entertainment venue closures in the coming days.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Chon Buri
40 Covid-19 infections in Chon Buri area; list of exposure sites
An outbreak of Covid-19 mostly related to bars and entertainment venues has brought 40 new cases to the Chon Buri province today. Provincial health department staff say entertainment venues in Pattaya, Si Racha and Bangkok are hubs for spreading the virus.
510 people considered to be at high risk of infection have been tested and are currently awaiting results. Walk-ins are being accepted at hospitals and medical centres across Chon Buri to get tested for Covid-19. And the city is requesting residents to contact the health department if they’ve been to any nightclubs or entertainment venues or any other places they list and consider to be at high risk. The city is also asking residents to please follow all coronavirus safety measures including avoiding crowded places, frequently washing hands, wearing face masks practising social distancing, and keeping good personal hygiene.
The Chon Buri Public Heath Office released a short timeline for people to check if they attended any specific locations recently that may have exposed them to the Covid-19 virus. They request that anyone in these locations monitor their health and if possible get tested for Covid-19. anyone experiencing any respiratory problems or fever within 14 days of visiting these locations are strongly urged to seek medical treatment. They’re asked to let the hospital know that they attended these locations and are at risk for Coronavirus infection.
The following is a list of locations around Chon Buri this week where Covid-19 infections were identified. If you or anyone you know were in any of these locations in the time specified, please report to a medical facility and request virus testing.
- Bone Pattaya on Petch Trakun Road in Naklua from April 2 to April 3 from 9pm to midnight.
- Ban Mae Restaurant in Borwin, Si Racha between March 29 to April 1 from 8pm to 10pm.
- Si Racha Tour bus (Future Park Rangsit-Si Racha route) on April 1 from 4:30pm to 7pm.
- Khao Bang Phra temple fair in Si Racha on April 1 from 9pm to 10 pm.
- Military draft draw event at Si Racha district office on April 2 from 6am to 4pm.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News and Thai World PBS
UPDATE: 405 new Covid-19 cases, CCSA considers closing nightlife venues across Thailand
In what a spokesperson calls a “whopping number” of Covid-19 infections in the past few months, 405 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing.
Many of the infections are linked to nightlife venues primarily in Bangkok among a young adult population in their 20s and 30s, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA in English. The cases are most likely the UK variant of the virus when Natapnau says “spreads very, very quickly so we have to be very, very careful.”
“The UK variant of Covid, recently detected in Thailand has spread much quicker than expected, than the normal strain, and therefore, it is still strongly recommended that people take extra, extra precaution.”
While the Bangkok outbreak is concentrated in the Thong Lor area, Natapanu says 21 bars outside of Thong Lor district have reported Covid-19 cases. He says health officials are now active case finding to contain the outbreak.
With many of the recent infections linked to bars and nightlife venues, Natapanu says the CCSA is discussing whether to shutdown entertainment venues across the country. He says restaurants will still be allowed to open on a “case-by-case” basis.
“The CCSA is considering the temporary closure of entertainment venues in 41 provinces, now that’s a high number of provinces, more than half of the country.”
Out of the 405 new Covid-19 cases reported today by the CCSA, 146 were detected in active case finding after an outbreak at a prison in the southern province Narathiwat.
95 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Bangkok. Cases were reported in more than 20 provinces across Thailand including Chon Buri, Chiang Mai and Phuket.
Thailand now has 2,114 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 30,310 coronavirus infections and 95 deaths.
SOURCE: CCSA
