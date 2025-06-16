Phuket garden blast injures two, teens suspected of planting bomb

In Ratsada, Phuket, a homemade explosive disguised as a large garland detonated in a residential garden last Friday afternoon, June 13, causing minor injuries to two individuals. Police are currently searching for a group of teenagers suspected of planting the device.

The incident was reported to the Phuket police at approximately 5.35pm. Officers from the Phuket City Police, along with forensic experts and a bomb disposal team, arrived promptly at a residence on Ratsadanuson Road.

On site, they found remnants of four homemade explosive devices submerged in water within car tyres. The bomb squad secured the materials for further forensic analysis. The two injured, who are relatives of the homeowner, sustained minor shrapnel injuries to their legs.

The homeowner recounted discovering five suspicious black objects placed inside old car tyres under a tree near his relative’s house. Assuming they were harmless, he moved them to the front of his own property. Shortly thereafter, his brother-in-law and sister examined the items more closely, inadvertently triggering one of the devices to explode.

Subsequent investigation involved reviewing CCTV footage from June 12, which revealed four teenagers arriving on motorcycles and placing the suspected devices under the tree before leaving the scene.

Investigations are currently ongoing, with police working to find the motive behind the incident, reported the Phuket News.

