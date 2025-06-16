Phuket garden blast injures two, teens suspected of planting bomb

Suspicious garland-like object explodes at a house in Ratsada

Mitch Connor16 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
Phuket garden blast injures two, teens suspected of planting bomb
Investigators at the scene of explosion | Photo via Phuket News/Eakkapop Thongtub

In Ratsada, Phuket, a homemade explosive disguised as a large garland detonated in a residential garden last Friday afternoon, June 13, causing minor injuries to two individuals. Police are currently searching for a group of teenagers suspected of planting the device.

The incident was reported to the Phuket police at approximately 5.35pm. Officers from the Phuket City Police, along with forensic experts and a bomb disposal team, arrived promptly at a residence on Ratsadanuson Road.

On site, they found remnants of four homemade explosive devices submerged in water within car tyres. The bomb squad secured the materials for further forensic analysis. The two injured, who are relatives of the homeowner, sustained minor shrapnel injuries to their legs.

The homeowner recounted discovering five suspicious black objects placed inside old car tyres under a tree near his relative’s house. Assuming they were harmless, he moved them to the front of his own property. Shortly thereafter, his brother-in-law and sister examined the items more closely, inadvertently triggering one of the devices to explode.

Subsequent investigation involved reviewing CCTV footage from June 12, which revealed four teenagers arriving on motorcycles and placing the suspected devices under the tree before leaving the scene.

Investigations are currently ongoing, with police working to find the motive behind the incident, reported the Phuket News.

Phuket garden blast injures two, teens suspected of planting bomb | News by Thaiger
House of the bombing victim | Photo via Phuket News/Eakkapop Thongtub

In related bombing news, a Thai man died while attempting to bomb his ex-girlfriend’s house in the Tha Chana district of Surat Thani province on May 25. Three others sustained minor injuries in the explosion.

Investigations revealed the man had been in a two-month relationship that recently ended. Reportedly, he went to the woman’s home to reconcile; upon her refusal, he physically assaulted her just before the explosion.

In other news, a 52 year old Indian man was arrested for questioning after a bomb threat forced an Air India flight to make an emergency landing at Phuket International Airport on June 13.

