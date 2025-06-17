Thailand bans workers crossing to Poipet over safety concerns

Sa Kaeo's police chief urges Thais in Poipet to return home

Thailand has banned its citizens from crossing the border into Cambodia’s Poipet township, effective immediately.

The order, issued by Major General Benchapol Dechatiwong na Ayutthaya, commander of the Burapa Task Force, prohibits all Thai workers employed in entertainment venues and casinos in Poipet from entering Cambodia through the Sa Kaeo border.

The directive, which was enforced at 8am today, June 17, remains in place until further notice. The stated purpose of the ban is to ensure the safety of Thai nationals working in the area, particularly those involved in Cambodia’s thriving entertainment and casino industries. The decision follows growing concerns about the well-being of Thai workers in Poipet, a town notorious for its bustling gambling and nightlife scene.

Maj. Gen. Benchapol’s order, directed to the immigration police chief of Sa Kaeo, underlines Thailand’s commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad. While the ban specifically targets workers crossing the border to Poipet, it also serves as a broader measure to prevent potential harm in an area that has long been associated with both economic opportunity and certain risks.

Police Colonel Napatrapong Supaporn, Sa Kaeo’s immigration police chief, urged Thais currently in Poipet to return home for their safety. He stressed the importance of cooperation and compliance with the new restriction, which coincides with a growing diplomatic rift between Thailand and Cambodia.

The border ban came on the same day Cambodia implemented a controversial ban on imports of Thai fresh fruit and vegetables, a move that has heightened tensions between the neighbouring countries. While the ban on Thai workers’ access to Poipet is not explicitly linked to Cambodia’s trade restrictions, it is clear that these actions are part of a broader series of diplomatic challenges.

As the situation unfolds, many are questioning the long-term effects of these measures on cross-border relationships and the livelihoods of thousands of workers who rely on employment in Poipet’s entertainment industry. For now, the ban remains in place, with the Burapa Task Force’s commander stating that the order will be revisited only when deemed safe for Thai nationals to cross the border again, reported Bangkok Post.

The development is yet another twist in the ongoing saga between the two nations, with many wondering how long the border restrictions will last and what further actions might follow.

