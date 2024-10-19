EC investigates Pheu Thai Party, dissolution probable

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Election Commission (EC) has commenced an investigation into the ruling Pheu Thai Party, which could potentially lead to its dissolution, as reported by multiple local media outlets yesterday, October 18.

The EC has formed a committee to examine complaints alleging that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been exerting influence or directing party activities. This information was shared by media sources citing unnamed individuals.

This investigation into Pheu Thai follows months after the Move Forward Party (MFP), previously the country’s main opposition party, was dissolved by a Constitutional Court order in August. The MFP had won last year’s election before its dissolution after an EC-led probe. The People’s Party is the latest iteration of the now-disbanded MFP.

Thaksin made a dramatic return to Thailand last year after spending 15 years in self-exile, coinciding with the day his political ally Srettha Thavisin assumed the role of prime minister.

In August, Thaksin’s daughter 38 year old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, succeeded Srettha as premier after the Constitutional Court ousted him from office.

According to Thai law, political parties are prohibited from being influenced by external individuals. Should the investigation uncover any wrongdoing, the matter will be forwarded to the Constitutional Court for consideration.

EC secretary-general Sawang Boonmee has not responded to calls and messages seeking his comment.

In an ongoing power struggle with conservative and royalist military factions, Pheu Thai and its predecessors have experienced the removal of five premiers, including Thaksin and his sister Yingluck, through court orders or coups, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana has pressed the Election Commission (EC) to investigate whether Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra properly resigned from executive positions in 20 family-owned companies before her election. Ruangkrai questioned if Paetongtarn adhered to the Department of Business Development’s procedures when stepping down from roles in firms associated with her family.