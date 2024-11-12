Drunk foreigner shocks Phuket woman by entering her unlocked car

Photo by วุฒิพงษ์ แบงค์ พิบูลย์ via Facebook group/ ขับรถแบบนี้ต้องประจาน ภูเก็ต

A Thai man took to social media to issue a warning to locals in Phuket after a drunk foreign man entered his girlfriend’s unlocked car last night leaving her in shock.

The Thai man, Wuttipong “Bank” Phibun, shared the story in a Facebook group, ขับรถแบบนี้ต้องประจาน ภูเก็ต (meaning “bad drivers in Phuket must be exposed”), today, November 12. He revealed that the incident occurred last night along the road by Patong Beach.

Bank explained that his girlfriend parked her black sedan in the left lane to buy something from a roadside stall. After finishing her shopping, she returned to the car but did not lock it. She was sitting in the driver’s seat, using her phone, when the foreigner suddenly entered the vehicle and sat in the passenger seat next to her.

Bank’s girlfriend was alarmed and immediately exited the car to seek help from a group of motorcycle taxi riders nearby. The taxi riders approached her car and attempted to persuade the foreign man to leave but he would not comply.

In the photos shared by Bank, the foreign man can be seen sitting in the passenger seat with his shoes left outside the car. Bank noted that the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and his girlfriend also detected the smell of cannabis on him.

Bank went on to explain that his girlfriend decided to call the police, which eventually led the foreign man to agree to exit the car. However, as the police prepared to leave the scene, the foreigner tried to re-enter the vehicle, prompting the officers to restrain him until Bank’s girlfriend safely left.

Bank didn’t place all the blame on the foreign man and acknowledged his girlfriend’s oversight in failing to lock the car. He urged drivers, especially women, to lock their doors immediately after entering their vehicles for their safety.

Bank remarked that they were fortunate the foreigner did not have harmful intentions, noting that the situation could have been far worse if he had. He also expressed gratitude to the taxi riders and police officers who assisted his girlfriend.

Some online netizens speculated that the foreign man might mistake the car for a taxi, hoping to return to his accommodation. A taxi driver suggested that officials could help prevent such incidents by removing unregistered taxi services and implementing stricter regulations on taxi registration.

