Tak Bai massacre impacts Pheu Thai ahead of Thai election

The unresolved issue of the 2004 Tak Bai massacre in Thailand’s deep south is perceived by many locals as a potential detriment to the Pheu Thai Party, as revealed by a recent opinion poll. Meanwhile, the People’s Party emerges as the preferred choice for the upcoming General Election.

This survey, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), gathered opinions from residents in the southernmost provinces of Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat regarding the expiration of the 20-year statute of limitations on the Tak Bai case and its repercussions on political parties.

Results show that 55.20% of respondents believe the Pheu Thai Party would bear the most significant negative impact if justice remains unserved in the Tak Bai case. Meanwhile, 29.99% felt the case would not adversely affect any party.

Other political parties mentioned were Prachachat Party with 4.69%, Democrat Party with 1.97% and 2.16% cited Palang Pracharath Party, People’s Party, Bhumjaithai Party, and United Thai Nation Party (Ruam Thai Sang Chart). A small percentage, 5.99%, either chose not to respond or expressed disinterest.

Regarding how the Tak Bai case might influence voter behaviour in the next general election, the poll results indicated diverse opinions. A significant 39.55% stated it would not affect their voting at all, while 25.21% said it would influence their decision. Meanwhile, 23.62% of respondents claimed it would have a moderate impact, and 11.62% thought it would slightly affect their choice.

When asked which political party they would support, 50.14% of respondents were undecided, and still searching for a suitable party. The People’s Party garnered 18.85% support, followed by Prachachat Party with 13.68%.

The Democrat Party received 5.44%, Pheu Thai Party 4.69%, and United Thai Nation Party 2.62%. Palang Pracharath Party and Bhumjaithai Party each secured 1.78%, while Chartthaipattana Party and other parties received a combined 0.65%. A minimal 0.37% either did not answer or showed a lack of interest.

This poll was conducted from November 5 to November 8, surveying 1,067 individuals over the age of 18, representing various educational and occupational backgrounds.

The tragic events of the Tak Bai massacre took place on October 25, 2004, when approximately 1,500 protesters rallied in front of the police station in Narathiwat’s Tak Bai district, demanding the release of detained defence volunteers accused of providing firearms to insurgents. The protest soon escalated, prompting security forces to disperse the crowd, resulting in seven immediate fatalities.

An additional 78 deaths occurred as over 1,300 protesters were forcibly packed into military trucks en route to the Ingkhayutthaborihan Military Camp in Pattani’s Nong Chik district. Suffocation was reported as the primary cause of these deaths, reported Bangkok Post.

The Tak Bai incident unfolded during the administration of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, leaving a lasting impact on the region’s political landscape and public sentiment.