Thailand

Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox

Jack Arthur

Published 

37 mins ago

 on 

Photo via jie yang from Flickr.

Bars, pubs, and other “entertainment venues” throughout Phuket will remain closed when the province opens for its July 1 reopening, Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri said today.

Chalermsak says the entertainment venues will remain closed as a meeting with Phuket officials cited a covid cluster from such an establishment.

He further told Thai media today that the Phuket Governor and the TAT Governor agree on this consensus.

His blunt assessment of the Covid situation in Paton is that:

The economic situation in Patong is very bad right now

On the topic of the Phuket sandbox, he says that officials have knocked on people’s doors and “encouraged them to register and get vaccinated in order to complete vaccinations of 70% of the people on the island. I have gone to facilitate the vaccination at Jungceylon shopping mall every day”.

The mayor adds that officials will be sent to hotels and “other places” to see if the establishments in question have their staff vaccinated. As he wants:

To ensure that not only that they are kept safe, but also that tourists are kept safe

Besides checking the vaccinated status of hotel employees, the mayor promises to help Patong by repairing damaged infrastructure, improving the view of the beach by taking down signs and “cleaning up the beach”, and making a footpath from Seaview Patong Hotel to Tri Trang Beach, converting the area into a botanic garden.

On top of that, he says he will aid vendors and business operators get discounts on rent to keep their business alive.

Earlier today, local airlines expressed their lukewarm enthusiasm for resuming flights to Phuket.

 

7 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Mjm

    Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7:04 pm

    🤪

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    sydneyB

    Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7:24 pm

    So apart from sea, sun and sand (rain included) there is little if anything to do. I’m sure people will be breaking their necks to book their flights.
    You still have time to reconsider July 1 or even better Prayut, CANCEL!

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Stardust

    Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7:32 pm

    That means they not trust in vaccines? And who should come then? Wow another step from this governer to wipe out Phuket. Flops after flops . By the way what is about the vaccination for foreigners in Phuket? USA,Australia and Europe donate huge amounts of money for the vaccination in Thailand. What happened with all the millions of $ ?

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Neriku

      Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7:38 pm

      ?????

      Reply
  4. Avatar

    EdwardV

    Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7:36 pm

    Hahaha you can’t make this stuff up.

    Reply
  5. Avatar

    Horley Adams

    Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7:37 pm

    ROTFL, Nobody is going to Phuket. Mandatory masks everywhere, being tracked by a government app everywhere you go, can only stay in expensive hotels, Covid-19 tests every few days, mandatory visits to health officials to check temperatures AND being stuck on Phuket for 14 days — and now every entertainment venue is closed. Hahahahaha.

    The panic and stupidity over this Phuket sandbox, which is already doomed to failure before it even starts, is astonishing — well, it would be if it wasn’t Thailand.

    And the economic fallout from these idiotic government restrictions will now cause more deaths than Covid could ever have done.

    Er…no. Sorry, here in the U.S. we already have zero restrictions and we’ve just booked to go to Greece 🙂

    Reply
  6. Avatar

    Neriku

    Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 7:37 pm

    So tourists coming to Phuket are not allowed to drink alcohol and have to do swobs 3 times, so might as well stay home and drink alcohol at home and swim in the blue Mediterranean Sea

    Reply

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Trending