Thailand
Body found in water off Patong
Yesterday, a man’s body was found in the sea near Tri Trang Beach, a lesser-known beach between Patong and Paradise Beach, south of Patong. Patong Police are investigating the matter.
Rescue workers were called in around 3:40 pm to the Coral Beach Bridge at the southern tip of Patong beach. A local fisherman had reportedly hauled the unidentified corpse ashore. Upon inspection, that man was unconscious and without a pulse. CPR was administered and he was hurried to Patong hospital where he was declared dead.
According to rescue workers, that man had in his possession: a mobile phone, a Toyota car key, a box cutter, and a bottle of massage oil. Police have not been able to identify the man, but according to Thai media, Police think he is Thai. They did not provide an explanation for how they reached their supposition. A post moretem examination is underway and officers are continuing to investigate. Further details are unknown at this time.
While the cause of death is pending, it is noteworthy that Thailand has previously struggled with drownings. 2 years ago, the Bangkok Post reported that death by drowning is twice as high for Thai Children compared to the world’s average.
SOURCE: The Phuket News Bangkok Post
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Phuket
TAT outlines rules for Phuket re-opening | VIDEO
So, here they are, the dos and don’ts for all those vaccinated tourists planning trips to the southern island of Phuket from July 1. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has laid out the rules governing the Phuket Sandbox model that will see the island re-open to international visitors in just a few weeks’ time.
While fully vaccinated tourists will no longer have to endure 14-day quarantine, they will still require a negative PCR test within 72 hours of boarding their flight to Phuket. They will also need to be in possession of a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, dated within 14 days to 1 year prior to their arrival. Other requirements include a valid visa and Certificate of Entry from their local Thai embassy. And let’s not forget the mandatory Covid-19 insurance coverage of US$100,000.
Travellers can only fly directly into Phuket, no transfers in Bangkok allowed. This means passengers will need to book flights that transit through gateways in the Middle East or elsewhere in Asia, such as Dubai, Doha, Singapore, Taipei, Istanbul, and Hong Kong. Of course, each of these places may have additional restrictions for international arrivals, even those only in transit. Thai Airways is also planning a number of direct flights to Phuket from European cities including Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Paris, and London.
Children under the age of 12 will not require a vaccination certificate, but those aged between 12 and 17 will need to take a Rapid Antigen Test upon arrival at Phuket airport. This will be at passengers’ own expense. All arrivals will need to download the contact-tracing app, Thailand Plus.
Tourists will need to spend 7 nights in Phuket before being allowed to travel elsewhere in the Kingdom. Accommodation will have to be booked in officially approved hotels, certified by the Amazing Thailand Safely & Health Administration. At the end of their 7-day stay, tourists will have to submit to a Covid-19 PCR test, with a negative result allowing them to explore the rest of the country. Visitors staying in Thailand for less than 7 days will need to have a negative Covid-19 test before boarding the flight to their home country.
The TAT is expected to confirm additional requirements in the coming days, including a list of medium to low-risk countries whose residents can participate in the Phuket sandbox model.
Meanwhile, local officials are making much of the fact that over half of Phuket residents are now vaccinated against Covid-19. However, most of those have in fact only received their first dose. With a target of inoculating 70% of the island’s population by July, it seems only having had 1 dose will be considered vaccinated for this purpose.
Here’s a quick summary of the current regulations for travelling to Thailand, via Phuket, in the Sandbox plan…
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Phuket
Water outage in Pa Khlok, Phuket tomorrow
Starting tomorrow, there will be a water outage in Phuket’s Pa Khlok. The outages will be a result of a mains water supply shutoff on Thepkrasattri Road, which is near Phuket’s airport runway in Mai Khao, as announced by the Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority.
The PWA said that the mains water needs to be shut off in order to connect 315mm high-density polyethylene, or HDPE, pipes at the intersection of Route 4031.
Starting at 9 am tomorrow, and lasting until work is finished, the project is set to affect everyone living from the intersection in Mai Khao to the Heroines Monument, according to the notice from the PWA. All residents have been strongly encouraged to stock up on water.
The PWA says they apologise for any inconvenience caused by the project.
Image from PWA. For additional information, you can contact the Phuket PWA at:076-319173, 082-7901634, or 1662.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Thailand
Good Morning Thailand | The situation in Bangkok ‘slums’, Thailand re-opening plans
Tim and Bill go through all the latest news from around Thailand including an interview about the Bangkok slums areas of high density housing, also the latest in the Phuket Sandbox and Thailand reopening plans, Malaysia’s new ‘lockdown’. Tomorrow we talk about vaccination, the myths and the vaccine-resistant among us.
Jason
Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 4:27 pm
I do hope that the fate of this man is determined by forensic analysis for the sake of his family. It does raise the issue of drowning (if that is determined as the cause of death. It could be the result of foul play). I have been to Thailand many times. I come from a country where children are taught to swim from a very young age. It’s seen as a duty of care for citizens. Thailand has so many seaside areas with it’s people close by. It’s incumbent on the Thai Government to arm its’citizens with the skills to mitigate the dangers of the sea. In my country, every community has a community swimming pool. Every school has a swimming pool to teach children how to swim and also educates adults to know what to do to resuscitate people. This should be a long term goal for the Thai Government.