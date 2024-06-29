Phuket bans heavy trucks on key roads during peak hours

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Heavy-duty trucks with 10 wheels or more are now restricted from travelling on certain Phuket roads during peak traffic hours, effective today. This measure, enforced under Section 139 of the Land Traffic Act 1979, aims to mitigate the island’s worsening traffic congestion.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Sinlert Sukhum issued the order on June 7, citing the imbalance between the growing number of vehicles and the limited road space. The surge in tourism and related businesses has significantly increased the number of public service vehicles, cargo transport, and tourist buses, exacerbating traffic issues.

“The congestion is mainly caused by large trucks using the roads, especially during rush hours, which disrupts traffic flow and requires immediate attention.”

Deputy police chief Passakorn Sonthikul reiterated the new restrictions yesterday, clarifying that trucks with 10 wheels or more are banned from operating on selected main roads from 6am to 9am and 4pm to 7pm on weekdays, excluding weekends and public holidays. Exceptions to this rule must be requested in advance, with police providing a decision within 24 hours.

The roads affected fall under the jurisdiction of the Phuket Highways Office. While this office also manages some roads in lower Phang Nga, the peak-hour truck ban applies solely to roads south of the Tha Chat Chai Check Point in Phuket.

The regulation is intended to alleviate traffic congestion on roads increasingly clogged with heavy vehicles involved in numerous construction projects across the island. Police estimate that approximately 40,000 vehicles travel between the airport and Phuket Town during the high season, dropping to 10,000 in the low season. The majority use the heavily congested Thepkrasattri Road, although the use of back roads is rising, causing additional traffic problems and damage to road surfaces.

Approximately 230 heavy trucks enter Phuket from Phang Nga daily during peak hours, further complicating the traffic situation.

The full list of affected roads includes:

Main roads

Thepkrasattri Road (Highway 402): From the entrance to Wat Mai Khao in Baan Mak Prok to in front of Wat Kosit in Ratsada (27.102 kilometres)

Chalermprakriat Ror 9 Road (Highway 4024) and Chao Fa West Road: From the Bang Khu Intersection to Kwang Road (11.65 kilometres)

Wichit Songkhram Road (Highway 4020): From in front of Surakul Stadium to the traffic lights in front of Makro (1.642 kilometres)

Wichit Songkhram Road (Highway 4022): From Wichit Songkram School to Surakul Stadium Intersection (0.488 kilometres)

Entrance to Phuket Airport (Highway 4026): From Phuket Airport underpass intersection to Phuket Airport Intersection (4.130 kilometres)

Highway 4027: From the Heroines Monument, through Pa Khlok, to Muang Mai (19.538 kilometres)

Muk Dok Khao – Phuket Airport (Highway 4031): From Muk Dok Khao Intersection to the airport Intersection (13.093 kilometres)

Local roads

Chao Fa East Road (Highway 4021): From the Dowroong School Intersection to Chalong Circle (6.473 kilometres)

Sakdidet Road (Highway 4023): From the Kwangtung Cemetery to Cape Panwa (8.77 kilometres)

Chao Fa West Road (Highway 4024): From Kwang Road, Chalong Circle to Rawai Beach (11.07 kilometres)

Srisoonthorn Road (Highway 4025): From Heroines Monument to Cherng Talay Police Station (6.95 kilometres)

Patak Road (Highway 4028): From Chalong Circle to Karon Circle (8.608 kilometres)

Phra Barami Road (Highway 4029): From the Pun Tao Kong Shrine on the Kathu side to Loma Circle at the northern end of Patong Beach (3.236 kilometres)

Thalang – Rawai Beach Road (Highway 4030): From Rop Koh Road at the Ban Khian Intersection to Cherng Talay Police Station Intersection, to Surin Beach to Rawai Pier (40.54 kilometres)

Entrance to Ao Makham (Highway 4129): From the Oil Depot Intersection to Wisit Pier (0.380 kilometres)

Kwang Road (Highway 4233): From Chao Fa West Road to the Baan Nabon Intersection (1.514 kilometres)

Police emphasise that these measures are crucial for easing the severe traffic congestion and enhancing safety for all road users, reported Phuket News.