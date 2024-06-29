Nonthaburi hit-and-run injures seven, including five minors

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A hit-and-run incident in Nonthaburi at 1am yesterday, June 28, resulted in multiple injuries, including five minors and two women.

Bang Bua Thong police responded to the accident on Bang Kruai-Sai Noi Road, where rescue teams found five minors, aged between 14 and 17, with several injuries and two slightly damaged motorbikes nearby. Their names were withheld due to their age.

Two pickup trucks crashed into barriers at the footbridge on Bang Kruai-Sai Noi Road. The victims included Chayapa, a 35 year old bronze pickup truck driver, and her 61 year old mother, Phathatharn, who suffered chest pain and broken lips.

Chayapa explained that she and her mother were heading to the Bang Bua Thong market to set up a stall when they saw a motorbike crash ahead. As they cautiously drove past, a man in a grey pickup truck suddenly collided with their vehicle, causing her mother’s injuries. The man, described as wearing a sarong, fled the scene on foot immediately after the crash.

The owner of the grey pickup truck, 30 year old Teerayuth, informed the police that his vehicle had been stolen by a Burmese worker who had been employed at the company for only four days. Teerayuth had been drinking with a friend at the company on Chaiyaphruek Road when the suspect allegedly took the truck, which had the key inserted.

Teerayuth reported the theft to the police but later discovered that his vehicle had been involved in the crash, causing injuries and damage. The police are currently investigating the case and are working to track down the Burmese individual responsible for the incident, reported Pattaya News.

