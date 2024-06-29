Girlfriend of Pattaya theft suspect arrested with stolen items

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

The girlfriend of a theft suspect arrived at the Pattaya Police Station to support her boyfriend, only to be arrested herself after police discovered numerous stolen items on her person.

Pattaya police apprehended 35 year old Samphan Prabkratum on Wednesday, June 26, under a Pattaya Provincial Court arrest warrant issued on June 7. He faced charges of burglary following a series of theft incidents. Samphan was suspected of breaking into a dental clinic in Pattaya and stealing 150,000 baht in cash, two mobile phones, an iPad, a gold bracelet, and several amulets at 3am on May 15.

Police tracked Samphan to a room in Soi Khao Phai in Pattaya, where they arrested him and seized several stolen items. Despite the evidence, he denied all charges during interrogation. However, police detained him, citing clear CCTV footage showing him committing the burglary.

While Samphan was being questioned, his girlfriend arrived at the police station. Officers noticed she wore multiple pieces of expensive jewellery, including necklaces, bracelets, watches, and rings. After a data check, police discovered several of these items were stolen property from another theft incident. The victim of this case confirmed that these items had been stolen by Samphan during a burglary on June 21. Consequently, his girlfriend was also arrested and charged.

According to police, Samphan had previous arrests for theft and drug-related offences and was recently released from prison in 2022. He was unemployed and resorted to theft to fund his online gambling addiction, reported Pattaya News.

