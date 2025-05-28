Bangkok ride-hail row erupts over forced toll fee (video)

A viral TikTok video has ignited fierce debate over passenger rights after a Bangkok woman claimed her ride-hail driver ignored her route instructions and demanded she pay a toll she hadn’t agreed to.

The incident came to light when TikTok user @aomsintupleng shared footage of the heated exchange during a ride. She said she had told the driver to avoid the expressway, preferring the regular route. Instead, the driver took the expressway without asking, later insisting she cover the 50-baht toll.

“It’s just 50 baht. Why not buy some time?” the driver reportedly said, according to the video. But the passenger was adamant that the issue wasn’t about the money, but about consent.

“If I wanted to save time, I would have told you to take the expressway,” she argued. “I can afford 50 baht, but forcing a customer to pay is not right.”

The dispute escalated until she decided to get out of the car mid-journey.

The video quickly went viral, with thousands of viewers weighing in. Many shared similar stories of ride-hail drivers making decisions without passenger approval, highlighting a widespread problem in the booming app-based taxi industry.

“This is exactly why passenger rights need stronger protections,” said one commenter. Others urged companies to enforce stricter rules on route changes and toll charges to ensure transparency.

Currently, many ride-hailing platforms allow drivers some discretion over routes, but passengers are typically expected to consent to tolls or extra charges in advance. This case underscores how unclear communication can lead to conflicts.

Transport experts say the growing popularity of app-based taxis has outpaced regulation, leaving gaps in consumer protection. A local analyst highlighted the need for clearer policies and better driver training, saying that “passengers must have the right to approve any additional fees before they’re charged,” reported Bangkok Post.

The ride-hailing companies have yet to comment on this particular case.