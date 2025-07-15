Pheu Thai hits back: Thaksin no puppet master, just an adviser

The Pheu Thai Party firmly rejected accusations that Thaksin Shinawatra is exerting improper influence over the government, branding the claims as baseless and politically driven.

Wisut Chainarun, a Pheu Thai list-MP and chief government whip, defended the former prime minister’s involvement, stressing that seeking his counsel does not amount to taking orders.

“Thaksin is a knowledgeable and capable individual who once guided Thailand through significant challenges,” Wisut said. “His economic expertise enabled the country to repay its debts ahead of schedule.”

He explained that Thaksin is consulted for his insights rather than to dictate policy.

“Intervention means issuing orders. If he were truly directing things, I would have been contacted by now, but I never have.”

Addressing recent moves to pursue legal action against Thaksin for alleged interference, Wisut dismissed the complaints with a touch of humour.

“Even if he breathes a little too hard, they’ll find a reason to complain,” he said, suggesting the accusations stem from personal grudges rather than legitimate concerns.

The controversy has reignited debate about Thaksin’s role in Thai politics since he returned from 15 years in self-imposed exile.

Critics have pointed to his high-profile meetings and public appearances as evidence that he is still a major political force, despite being legally barred from political activities following his criminal conviction.

Yesterday, July 14, activist Srisuwan Janya filed a petition with the Election Commission, demanding a formal investigation into whether Pheu Thai has allowed Thaksin to overstep his legal restrictions.

The complaint alleges that Thaksin has participated in high-level discussions and played a role in negotiating Cabinet positions, actions Srisuwan claims could amount to de facto interference, reported Bangkok Post.

However, Wisut argued that Thailand should value Thaksin’s willingness to share his experience rather than vilify him.

“As a former prime minister and businessman with international dealings, he has knowledge that benefits the country,” he said. “The nation should be appreciative, not suspicious.”

Pheu Thai has maintained that no laws have been broken and vowed to cooperate fully if any investigation is launched.