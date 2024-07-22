Senate factions prepare for speaker and deputy elections

Picture courtesy of Tara Winstead from pexels.com

Senate factions are gearing up for the election of the Senate Speaker and deputy roles, with three main groups emerging as contenders.

The New Breed, the Blue group, and a faction representing independent Senate votes are all preparing their nominations. Each group is rallying behind its preferred candidates, though discussions about compromise candidates are also on the table.

The New Breed, consisting of approximately 30 senators, agreed on Sunday to nominate Nantana Nantavaropas for Senate Speaker. They also plan to put forward an economics expert from Chulalongkorn University, Sen Lae Dilokvidhyarat, for the First Deputy Senate Speaker, and Sen Angkhana Neelapaijit, a former National Human Rights Commission member, for the Second Deputy Senate Speaker.

Speaking after the group meeting on Sunday, Nantana expressed her vision for a Senate with a better image than its predecessor, one that the public can trust.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, July 23, marks the first Senate meeting where the speaker and two deputies will be selected. The New Breed aims to position itself as a pro-liberalism group with a clear agenda to push for a rewrite of the 2017 constitution, according to a source.

Senator Tewarit Maneechai, a New Breed member, acknowledged that some senators within their group might also support the Independence faction.

Political analysts predict that the Blue group, believed to be allied with the Bhumjaithai Party and comprising over 140 senators, will likely see its candidates secure the Senate Speaker and deputy roles. General Kriangkrai Srirak and Mongkol Surasajja are the group’s prospective candidates.

Analysts highlighted Sen Mongkol’s strong chance of winning the Senate Speaker’s election due to his public administration experience.

The Independence faction plans to nominate Sen Boonsong Noisophon as the Second Deputy Senate Speaker, as confirmed by Sen Sorachart Suwannaprom. Boonsong, a former judge and election commissioner, is seen as a highly suitable candidate for the position.

Sorachart mentioned that the Independence group aims to negotiate with the Blue group for support in Boonsong’s nomination.

“Those senators in the Blue group now seem quite reserved as to who they will actually nominate for the coming elections.”

The Blue group is expected to clarify its nominations shortly before Tuesday’s votes, reported Bangkok Post.